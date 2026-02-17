Uefa confirm there is no approval for games to be played in Israel

UEFA HAVE CONFIRMED that their decision not to allow any matches take place in Israel still stands.

Amid the fallout from last week’s Nations League draw, the Israeli FA posted on social media that they hoped to be able to host their fixtures at home in the competition later this year.

The Republic of Ireland, Austria and Kosovo are due to face Israel in Group 3 of League B.

When contacted by The 42 for clarity on a number of issues relating to the draw, as well as possible sanctions for boycotting the games, Uefa detailed the current situation with regards to fixtures taking place in Israel.

“The Uefa Executive Committee decided on 19 October 2023 that no Uefa competition matches shall be played in Israel until further notice due to the current security situation. Kindly note that this decision still stands,” a statement read.

Israel have been playing home fixtures on neutral territory in Hungary since then but after last week’s draw the Israeli FA wrote on X that their first proposed home game with Ireland on 27 September was “the date we’ve all circled”.

They also wrote that they were “hoping to welcome Ireland to a sea of Blue & White in a packed stadium. There’s nothing like Israeli hospitality when the stands are shaking!”

Uefa confirmed that as per competition rules a home venue must be submitted for approval “at least 120 days before the match in question”, which means Ireland will know by Saturday 30 May where they will have to face Israel.

The 42 understands that the FAI is involved in ongoing discussions with regards to security and logistics issues relating to the proposed game with Israel in Dublin on 4 October. It is expected that the FAI will provide a further statement on that matter in the coming days.

The association released a statement within a matter of minutes of last week’s draw stating the fixtures with Israel would be fulfilled. The 42 reported over the weekend that representatives from the General Assembly – one of the FAI’s three core governing pillars – have held discussions about calling another Extraordinary General Meeting that could potentially bring forward a motion on a vote to boycott the games.

Sources from within the 145-strong General Assembly membership – representing professional, amateur and underage football – had stressed that no decision on how to proceed has been made and that they will continue to discuss what the most effective course of action will be.

Last year, at an EGM ahead of the FAI’s AGM, delegates from the General Assembly voted unanimously to submit a motion to Uefa to ban Israel from club and international competitions.

The vote passed with 93% approval, although Uefa subsequently denied the motion, citing an earlier decision that Israeli clubs and international teams could play at neutral venues.

Uefa also referred The 42 to Article 26 of their Nations League Competition Regulations that covers the event of a refusal to play and possible sanctions that could follow.

“If an association refuses to play or is responsible for a match (including any penalty shoot-out) not taking place or not being played in full, the Uefa disciplinary bodies declare the match forfeited by the association concerned. Moreover, if the circumstances of the case so justify, the Uefa disciplinary bodies may impose any further disciplinary measures deemed appropriate on the association concerned, including disqualification from the competition.

“An association that refuses to play or is responsible for a match not taking place or not being played in full may lose all rights to payments from Uefa, depending on the gravity of the circumstances.”

When the The 42 sought further clarification from Uefa about how they “may impose any further disciplinary measures deemed appropriate on the association concerned”, and whether Ireland’s hosting duties for Euro 2028 might be revoked, the European governing body did not respond with a comment by the time of publication.