Israel Olatunde breaks national indoor 60m record

ISRAEL OLATUNDE has broken the national indoor 60m record today with a time of 6.57.

It eclipses Paul Hession’s previous record of 6.61, which was set in 2007.

The display leaves Olatunde seventh in Europe and his performance bodes well ahead of next month’s European Indoor Championships.

The 20-year-old’s latest achievement means he now holds both the 60m and outdoor 100m national records (10.17), the latter of which he set during the 100m final at the European Championships back in August.

Olatunde consequently won gold in the final, with Oliver Swinney (Speed Development Project Track A.C. 6.70) and Gabriel Kehinde (Ennis Track A.C. 6.72) taking silver and bronze respectively.

In the women’s 60m final, Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley AC) prevailed with a personal best of 7.30 ahead of Leevale pair of Joan Healy (7.33) and Lucy-May Sleeman (7.38).

Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock, 53.11) won gold in the women’s 400m ahead of fellow Olympian Phil Healy (53.97) and Miriam Daly (Carrick-on-Suir AC, 54.39).

In the men’s equivalent event, Jack Raftery (Donore Harriers) triumphed in a championship record time of 46.37, ahead of Ciaran Carthy (Dundrum South Dublin AC, 47.49) and David Ryan (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC, 48.24).

Mark English earned an incredible ninth national indoor title in the men’s 800m final with a time of 1.52.47, while Roland Surlis (Annalee AC, 1:53.21) and Jake Bagge (Ferrybank AC, 1:53.77) took second and third respectively.

In the women’s 3000m, Cheryl Nolan (St Abbans AC, 9:22.32) edged training partner Michelle Finn (Leevale AC) in a side-by-side finish, while Niamh Kearney (Raheny Shamrock, 9:26:57) was third.

In the 1500m, Carla Sweeney (Rathfarnham W.S.A.F. AC) took gold in the women’s race while Eoin Pierce (Clonliffe Harriers, 3.54.28) was the victor in the men’s event.

In the long jump, Elizabeth Ndudi (Dundrum South Dublin, 6.28m) narrowly overcame Ruby Millet by way of count back.

You can view the results in full here.