Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 April 2022
Advertisement

'It looks like I’m leaving,' admits Blackburn boss

Tony Mowbray looks set to depart Ewood Park after five years in charge.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 4:57 PM
24 minutes ago 1,046 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5750263
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray, who has made a decision over his future at the club and looks set to leave Ewood Park.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray, who has made a decision over his future at the club and looks set to leave Ewood Park.
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray, who has made a decision over his future at the club and looks set to leave Ewood Park.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BLACKBURN MANAGER Tony Mowbray has made a decision over his future at the club and looks set to leave Ewood Park after five years in charge.

Rovers are chasing a play-off place with two games of the Sky Bet Championship season remaining, but Mowbray says he has not heard anything from the club’s hierarchy about his future.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “All I can do is say that there’s been no conversation, no approach, no discussions and we’re a week away from the end of the season, so what do you want me to think?

“I don’t feel like I’m being disloyal saying anything other than it looks like I’m leaving because there’s no contract discussions and I’m out of contract at the end of the season.

“At this moment I don’t need to instigate anything, I’m clear in my own mind. I’m pretty relaxed. Why? Because I’ve got a life balance to get on with.”

Mowbray hinted after Monday’s win over Preston that he would address his work-life balance in the summer and when asked about those comments, added: “I do that every day, I’m not sure I’ve had my work-life balance right.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I commit a lot of time to this football club, away from my family and my kids, but I need to address that pretty soon.”

Asked if that was to do with his future, the 58-year-old said: “I’ve decided.”

Rovers are three points out of the play-off places with Saturday’s home game with Bournemouth and an away fixture at Birmingham remaining.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie