Dublin: 9°C Monday 21 February 2022
Italy's injury list grows ahead of Six Nations visit to Dublin

Head coach Kieran Crowley hopes his side can end their 34-game losing streak.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 21 Feb 2022, 1:42 PM
33 minutes ago 893 Views 3 Comments
Italy have had a tough Six Nations so far.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

ITALY HAVE TO deal with a lengthy injury list as they prepare for Sunday’s Six Nations visit to Dublin to take on Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

The Italians have confirmed that Benetton wing Ratuva Tavuyara and uncapped Grenoble fullback Ange Capuozzo have not returned to camp this week after picking up injuries while playing for their clubs over the weekend.

While neither has featured for Italy in the Six Nations yet, the injuries do leave head coach Kieran Crowley’s short of back three options having already lost 19-year-old wing Tommaso Menoncello to injury following his try-scoring debut against France in the first round of the Six Nations.

The Italy boss will also be without a large group of forwards – Sebastian Negri, Marco Fuser, Jake Polledri, Marco Riccioni, Riccardo Favretto, Simone Ferrari, and Johan Meyer, among others – as well as experienced centre Luca Morisi for the clash with Ireland.

Italy have lost their two opening Six Nations games against France and England, extending their run of defeats in the championship to 34. 

Crowley has invited three uncapped backs – Filippo Di Marco, Alessandro Forcucci, and Ludovico Vaccari – from Italian club side Fiamme Oro Rugby to train with his squad this week.

Italy squad for Ireland fixture:

Props
Pietro Ceccarelli (Brive, 18 caps)
Danilo Fischetti (Zebre, 17 caps)
Ivan Nemer (Benetton, 4 caps)
Tiziano Pasquali (Benetton, 23 caps)
Cherif Traorè (Benetton, 13 caps)
Giosuè Zilocchi(Zebre, 16 caps)

Hookers:
Epalahame Faiva (Benetton, 3 caps)
Gianmarco Lucchesi (Benetton, 10 caps)
Giacomo Nicotera (Benetton, uncapped)

Second rows:
Niccolò Cannone (Benetton, 17 caps)
Federico Ruzza (Benetton, 27 caps)
David Sisi (Zebre, 18 caps)
Andrea Zambonin (Zebre, 1 cap)

Back rows:
Renato Giammarioli (Zebre, 5 caps)
Toa Halafihi (Benetton, 2 caps)
Michele Lamaro (Benetton, 12 caps) (captain)
Giovanni Pettinelli (Benetton, 3 caps)
Braam Steyn (Benetton, 47 caps)
Manuel Zuliani (Benetton, 1 cap)

Scrum-halves:
Callum Braley (Benetton, 13 caps)
Alessandro Fusco (Zebre, 3 caps)
Stephen Varney (Gloucester, 11 caps)

Out-halves:
Paolo Garbisi (Montpellier, 15 caps)
Leonardo Marin (Benetton, 2 caps)

Centres:
Juan Ignacio Brex (Benetton, 10 caps)
Enrico Lucchin (Zebre, uncapped)
Marco Zanon (Benetton, 9 caps)

Back threes:
Pierre Bruno (Zebre, 1 cap)
Montanna Ioane (Benetton, 11 caps)
Federico Mori (Bordeaux, 12 caps)
Edoardo Padovani (Benetton, 32 caps).

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

