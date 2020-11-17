Autumn Nations Cup between Italy and Fiji cancelled after 29 Covid cases

ITALY’S AUTUMN NATIONS Cup home match against Fiji has been cancelled after 29 members of the visiting team tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian Rugby Federation and tournament organisers have announced.

Saturday’s game in Ancona “has been cancelled following the spread of Covid-19 within the Fijian national team, with 29 positive cases recorded,” the FIR said in a statement.

In a statement, the tournament’s organisers said that “the potential impact on Fiji’s remaining matches is currently under review”.

Fiji’s match against France last weekend was also called off following five positive cases among the Pacific Islanders with the French awarded a bonus-point 28-0 victory.

The Autumn Nations Cup itself is a product of Covid-19.

It replaces the end of year schedule that usually sees southern hemisphere giants New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, none of whom are venturing across the Equator this time on health grounds, tour Europe.

Italy lost their opening match 28-17 to Scotland in Florence last Saturday, and next play France in Paris on 28 November.

