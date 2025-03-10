Furlong and Hansen set to return for Ireland's trip to Italy

TADHG FURLONG AND Mack Hansen are set to return from injury for Ireland’s final game of the Six Nations away to Italy this Saturday (2:15pm).

Tighthead Furlong has missed the whole tournament to this point after suffering the recurrence of a calf injury, while wing Hansen was ruled out of the 42-27 defeat to France with a quad issue.

Advertisement

James Lowe, who was forced to withdraw from the France game 20 minutes before kick-off with a back spasm, has shown improvement since Saturday and a decision on his availability will be made later in the week.

The same applies to hooker Rónan Kelleher, who is recovering from a neck problem.

Centre Garry Ringrose is also available for Saturday’s trip to Rome having completed his suspension following his sending off against Wales.

Simon Easterby will name his Ireland team at lunchtime on Thursday.

Related Reads Healy's tears were 'just pride' before disappointing home finale France captain Dupont confirms ACL injury 'Being down to 14 men never helps against a quality team'

Ireland squad (v Italy)

Forwards (21): Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier.

Backs (17): Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale.