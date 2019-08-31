This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool stroll to record-breaking win against Burnley

Jurgen Klopp’s side head to the international break top of the League after a 3-0 win at Turf Moor.

By AFP Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 7:25 PM
56 minutes ago 4,938 Views 7 Comments
Firmino and Salah celebrate Liverpool's third goal.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Firmino and Salah celebrate Liverpool's third goal.
Firmino and Salah celebrate Liverpool's third goal.
Image: Anthony Devlin

LIVERPOOL RECORDED A club-record 13th consecutive Premier League win to move back to the top of the table with minimal fuss courtesy of a 3-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday.

Two goals in four first-half minutes swung the game decisively in the visitors’ favour as Chris Wood deflected Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross into his own net before Sadio Mane’s cool finish on the counter-attack doubled Liverpool’s advantage.

Roberto Firmino then rounded off the scoring 10 minutes from time as the Reds maintained their 100 percent start to the season after four games.

Victory takes the European champions back two points clear of Manchester City, who were also in dominant form to beat Brighton 4-0 earlier in the day.

burnley-v-liverpool-premier-league-turf-moor Mohamed Salah greets Burnley's Ashley Westwood after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Turf Moor. Source: Anthony Devlin

Burnley were left to rue missing the first big chance of the match when Wood got in behind the Liverpool defence just three minutes in and turned Virgil van Dijk, but the New Zealander’s shot was just too close to Adrian, who palmed the ball to safety.

Liverpool went straight down the other end and were inches away from an early lead themselves when Mohamed Salah’s fiercely struck effort came back off the post.

The Egyptian then did not get the break of the ball as Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope’s clearance bounced off Salah and inches wide.

However, fortune did favour Jurgen Klopp’s men 12 minutes before half-time.

Alexander-Arnold was clearly looking to deliver a cross into the box, but the ball flicked off Wood and looped over Pope into the far corner.

Burnley then played a huge part in their own downfall moments later when Ben Mee gifted possession to Firmino inside the hosts’ half.

Firmino strode forward before releasing a perfect pass so Mane did not have to break his stride in finding the bottom corner.

burnley-v-liverpool-premier-league-turf-moor Liverpool players celebrate after Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game. Source: Dave Howarth

Liverpool could ease off the gas after the break to record their first clean sheet of the season as Burnley rarely threatened to get back into the game.

Firmino became the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals when he found the bottom corner from just outside the box.

However, there was one flash point that will not have pleased Klopp as Mane reacted angrily after being substituted moments after Salah choose to go for goal himself rather than squaring for his teammate, who appeared in a better position.

© – AFP 2019

