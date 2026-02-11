Izuchukwu and Baloucoune set to start for Ireland against Italy

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell is set to hand Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu a starting chance in his side’s Six Nations clash with Italy on Saturday in Dublin.

26-year-old Izuchukwu could win just his fourth cap for Ireland at blindside flanker after recovering fully from a toe injury.

Tullamore man Izuchukwu is in line for his Six Nations debut against the Italians. He missed the November Tests due to injury, although Farrell mentioned him on several occasions during that campaign as someone Ireland were excited to reintegrate.

His Ulster team-mate, wing Robert Baloucoune, is also in line for inclusion in Ireland’s starting XV as Farrell gets set to shake things up following last Thursday’s disappointing defeat to France in Paris.

Four-times capped Baloucoune hasn’t played for Ireland since November 2022 and has had major injury travails in recent seasons, but he has been in strong form for Ulster when available during the current campaign.

28-year-old Baloucoune, who has also recovered fully from a recent injury, may join fullback Jamie Osborne in the Irish back three, with James Lowe or Jacob Stockdale possibly on the other wing.

It could be that Farrell opts for continuity in the Irish midfield, where Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose started in Paris, although Osborne is also a fine option at outside centre.

Sam Prendergast is expected to continue at out-half for Ireland, but regular first-choice scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park wasn’t at his best against the French, so Munster’s Craig Casey has been strongly in consideration for a place in the starting XV.

Casey captained Ireland’s tour of Georgia and Portugal last summer, underlining how highly he is regarded in the set-up.

Robert Baloucoune is set for his first cap since 2022. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Irish front row of Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, and Thomas Clarkson delivered a strong set-piece platform last week, so it seems likely that they will continue against Italy, meaning the fit-again Tadhg Furlong could be used off the bench.

James Ryan’s impact in the second half in Paris might see him rewarded with a start against the Italians, which would mean one of Tadhg Beirne or Joe McCarthy shifting to the replacements.

The make-up of the Irish back row will be interesting, with Izuchukwu in line to take over from Cian Prendergast at blindside. Jack Conan’s power will be hard to ignore at number eight, which could mean captain Caelan Doris moving to openside.

Ireland have used Doris at openside before, including for their autumn win over Australia. The Irish skipper also started at number seven against Italy in a World Cup warm-up game in 2023.

However, the likes of Josh van der Flier and the in-form Nick Timoney, who also impacted off the bench against the French, have also been in contention for a spot in the Irish back row. It means that a couple of good back row players may miss out on involvement in the matchday 23 altogether.

If Farrell goes with a 6/2 bench split again this week, Jack Crowley may offer versatility and impact once again as the number 23, while the likes of Rónan Kelleher, Furlong, and Timoney could be asked to offer punch in the forward pack.

If Farrell continues with a 6/2 split, it will be interesting to see if he includes Munster lock Edwin Edogbo. The 23-year-old narrowly missed out on involvement against the French but has been impressing in training, meaning he’s pushing for his debut.

Ireland are due to officially name their matchday 23 at 2pm tomorrow.