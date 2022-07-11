Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Monday 11 July 2022
Advertisement

Byrne and Burke give Shamrock Rovers big boost ahead of Champions League tie in Malta

Rovers hold a commanding three-goal lead from the first leg.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 11 Jul 2022, 2:30 PM
24 minutes ago 316 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5813772
Jack Byrne.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jack Byrne.
Jack Byrne.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been given a significant boost ahead of tomorrow’s second leg of their Champions League first round qualifier away to Hibernians of Malta, with Jack Byrne and Graham Burke passed fit. 

Both attacking players missed the 3-0 win at home to the Maltese side in last week’s first leg, but both have travelled this week and are are ready to feature tomorrow night. Burke has accumulated just 16 minutes of action since the end of May, while Byrne hasn’t played in six weeks due to a calf problem. Neil Farrugia will miss tomorrow’s game with injury, but he has travelled with the squad and is expected to be fit within a few days. 

Rovers flew to Malta yesterday, forced to take a charter plane from Shannon rather than Dublin. 

“We flew out of Shannon”, said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. “We obviously had an issue with Dublin airport, they couldn’t staff the plane, so we tried Belfast but we ended up through Shannon. It was great. No issues in the airport, they looked after us really well. The flight was good, we stopped in Paris for a short refuelling and then straight over here. It was a good day, no issues at all.” 

A three-goal cushion puts Rovers’ in a very commanding position ahead of tomorrow’s second leg, but Bradley warned of the opportunities Hibernians created in what proved to be emphatic defeat in the first leg. 

“We obviously looked back at the game a number of times and we aren’t happy with the chances we gave up in the second half. On another night they could have pulled one or two back, so we have to make sure we don’t give them those opportunities in tomorrow’s game. Our aim is to go and win the game but we have to respect them and not give up the chances we gave up in Tallaght.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Should Rovers progress, their likely opponents are Ludogorets of Bulgaria, who hold a two-goal first-leg lead against FK Sutjeska Nikšić of Montenegro. 

Tomorrow’s second-leg clash with Hibernians will be broadcast live on RTÉ News Now, from 6.55pm. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie