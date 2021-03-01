Jack Byrne ruled out for World Cup qualifiers as surgery ends his season

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Jack Byrne is set to spend approximately three months on the sidelines.

Byrne hasn’t played for Apoel Nicosia since 7 February as a result of a back injury.

The Cypriot club revealed this morning that the 24-year-old playmaker will now undergo surgery on a herniated disc.

As well as ending his season at club level, the injury will keep Byrne out of Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg later this month.

Manager Stephen Kenny is already planning to be without winger James McClean and defenders John Egan and Derrick Williams.

Byrne has made five appearances for Apoel since making the move from Shamrock Rovers in January.