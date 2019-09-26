This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jack Carty starts at 10 for Ireland as Kearney and Earls make returns

The Connacht out-half has been handed his second Test start against Japan.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 5:06 AM
25 minutes ago 1,149 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4825242

JOE SCHMIDT HAS handed Jack Carty his second Ireland start in Saturday’s World Cup clash with hosts Japan in Shizuoka.

The 27-year-old Connacht out-half comes into the starting XV as Johnny Sexton is rested after picking up a quad injury in last weekend’s win over Scotland.

irelands-jack-carty-is-tackled-by-wales-ryan-elias Carty gets the nod at out-half against Japan. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Carty’s inclusion is one of four personnel changes for Ireland.

Chris Farrell starts at inside centre in place of Bundee Aki – given the weekend off after sustaining a head injury last time out – while Rob Kearney and Keith Earls make their expected returns in the back three having missed out on the Scotland game through injury.

Jack Conan had been pencilled in to start for Ireland – with CJ Stander shifting to six and Peter O’Mahony being rested – but the Leinster number eight suffered a foot injury at training in Shizuoka this week.

Schmidt has retained his tight five en masse for the meeting with Japan and Rory Best will captain the team again, six days after completing the full 80 minutes against Scotland.

Ireland’s starting pack is unchanged following a dominant performance versus the Scots. 

 

Rhys Ruddock comes onto the bench for Ireland, while Joey Carbery is back from his ankle injury to also feature among the replacements.

 Ireland (v Japan):

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Chris Farrell
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Carty
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Rhys Ruddock 
21. Luke McGrath
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour

Referee: Angus Gardner

