‘It has been a bit of a miserable road over the last few months’

A FRESH ERA began in Rome on Saturday, helped by the return of an old face. While debutants Craig Casey and Ryan Baird stole the headlines, the image of a 28-year-old getting his international career back on track also felt like a new beginning.

Jack Conan’s previous cap for Ireland was way back in September 2019, back when Ireland’s rugby team was governed by a different coach under vastly different circumstances. Joe Schmidt was still in charge, Rory Best still captain, Ireland still had ambitions of going far in the World Cup.

Then a team-mate stood on Conan’s foot during a training session and the only place he was going was the surgeon’s.

Six months out was followed by the small matter of a pandemic. So by the time he was right to go again, 11 months had elapsed since his previous game of rugby. And that was before a neck injury in November delayed the arrival of his 18th cap.

Conan rests his injured foot in Japan.

In these circumstances, Saturday wasn’t just another game. “Far from it because it has been a long time coming,” Conan said. “I can’t speak highly enough of how great it was to go out there. Even five minutes would have been great. So to get 20 was fantastic because it’s been a bit of a miserable road the last couple of months but I feel like I’m getting back to a bit of decent form. I really appreciate the opportunity the coaches have given me.”

In his darkest hours, there was a time when he wondered when exactly that moment would come, the 2019/20 season delivering just 320 minutes of action in a Leinster shirt. He’s managed just two minutes more in this campaign.

“By my own standards when I got back playing in August I wasn’t at the races or at the standard I needed to be at for Leinster or Ireland,” Conan said.

“I appreciate the opportunity and faith the Leinster coaches had in me. They gave me a few run outs to get back but I picked up a few more niggles and it wasn’t until the last two or three weeks that I felt like I was back to where I was.

“The injury I picked up in 2019 actually happened at the end of May but I carried it through to the World Cup which was when it fully went. So, I probably haven’t been at a good level since April or May 2019 and, while I’m not there yet, I feel like I’m getting back to it and it’s an absolute joy.”

Conan on the charge against Italy.

Time doesn’t stand still for any player. While Conan was away, Caelan Doris was emerging. More to the point, Andy Farrell had taken over from Schmidt and didn’t think twice about relocating CJ Stander from No8 to blindside, precisely the wish Conan had had.

Still, there isn’t any lingering bitterness or regret. “At the end of the day, it’s not me against Caelan or me against any other back-row,” Conan says. “It’s me trying to be my best to get to a level where I’m happy with it. If I do that and I play at my best ability then things look after themselves. When lads get ahead of you I think you look outward instead of looking inwards.

“I couldn’t be happier for Caelan and the way he’s gone the last couple of months.

“He works incredibly hard, it’s a joy to play alongside him and see how far he’s come at Leinster. Same with Rhys (Ruddock), getting a start last time (against France), Will (Connors). They’re close mates, lads I train with every day. If it’s not me, I’m over the moon for them. It’s always great to see those lads putting on a green jersey and performing.”

There’s also another point worth making. The new-look Ireland, freed from the strict playbook of Schmidt’s, should suit Conan’s style of play. “In fairness to Faz and the coaching staff, they’re backing everyone to be themselves and to play to their best ability and do what comes naturally to you,” he said.

“I know it has been incredibly frustrating over the last couple of weeks with results not going our way. There’s been a lot of criticism which is overly harsh at times.

“But when things go well, we’re an incredible team. There’s massive scope for improvement across the board.

“These are really exciting times for Irish rugby and for this group, there’s fantastic talent coming through, such as Ryan (Baird) and Craig (Casey). I can’t wait to see what they can bring to the jersey.”