Saturday 27 March 2021
‘This just shows we can win ugly – we can win an arm wrestle’

Man of the match Jack Conan paid tribute to Leinster’s squad as they win a fourth straight Pro14 title.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 7:41 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER title for Leinster. That’s four in a row now and if truth be told, this one never looked in doubt.

They didn’t get it easy but nor did they ever trail against old rivals, Munster. In the end, the 16-6 scoreline was just about right.

Afterwards Devin Toner, who became Leinster’s record caps holder tonight, said: “It is unbelievable for us, especially as we did it here in the RDS, which is a pretty special place for us to play. We knew it was not going to be easy – it never is against Munster.

“To get the win, we knew we needed to match their intensity. The thing is that once we get our gameplan right, we are hard to beat.

“It is a very special day for me personally. All the letters, texts and tweets I have got is unbelievable. I am going in to train with lads who were born when I was in fourth year and it is invigorating to be around those young guys. It is a really good place to be at the moment.

devin-toner-with-the-media-after-the-game Toner speaks to the media after tonight's game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“There are more years left in me.”

As there are for man of the match, Jack Conan.

He is getting better with each game.

“To be fair to Munster, there was no let off,” Conan said in an interview with eir Sport. “They never give you a minute. More importantly than anything, this is a squad effort. There are lads who did not play today but they helped us get here, this is for them. It comes down to the lads who work hard when other lads are away on international duty.

“This just shows we can win no matter what way. We can win by 30 or 40 points on teams. We can also win ugly, win an arm wrestle. It is about getting the balance between showing the physicality and also putting in a big effort.”

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

