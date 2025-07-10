'Sam was excellent last week... it's a great opportunity now for Jack to follow up'

PAUL O’CONNELL HAS challenged Jack Crowley to respond to Sam Prendergast’s impressive display against Georgia when Ireland take on Portugal this weekend [KO 7pm, Virgin Media].

Munster out-half Crowley has been handed the 10 shirt for Saturday’s game in Lisbon, marking just his second start across Ireland’s seven games in 2025. Crowley started the final round Six Nations win against Italy, with Prendergast the first-choice out-half across the previous four rounds, having taken over as the first-choice 10 during last year’s November internationals.

While Crowley finished the season in good form with Munster, Prendergast got the nod to start in Tbilisi last weekend, kicking 14 points in difficult conditions before being replaced by Crowley for the final 10 minutes.

Crowley is now in from the start for the Test clash with Portugal, ranked 18th in the world, and interim Ireland boss O’Connell says the 25-year-old needs to follow up on Prendergast’s strong display in Tbilisi, having also praised the Leinster player’s role in last weekend’s win.

“It’s a very important position, out-half. I think more and more important in the game than it’s ever been, they probably don’t touch the ball as much as the nines but they probably make more decisions than anyone else on the field and they really decide how we play the game,” O’Connell said.

Prendergast started against Georgia last weekend. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“So having two guys that are confident, that we believe in that, that get to get in and play our way and make mistakes and learn and get it right and learn from that as well is really important.

“So it’s just an opportunity for Jack to own the week and run it and get after it, and it’s great for us, the two of them are quite supportive of each other. They learn a lot from each other, so it’s just a brilliant opportunity for us to give more experience to Jack.

“I thought Sam was excellent last week, not just in how he played, but his kicking off the tee made a big difference for us. When you get a lead in those conditions, when you get a lead of more than two scores in those conditions, it’s very tough to come from behind.

“We were able to keep them at arm’s length with our kicking game in the second half once we had that lead and his kicking played a big contribution to it.

“But he also added a layer of unpredictability to our attack, even in tough conditions, and led the group really well. The feedback from Colm Tucker and the guys that were bringing the water on is that he was leading the group really well, so we were delighted with him and it’s a great opportunity now for Jack to follow up.”

O’Connell was pleased with how his team handled the wet playing conditions in Tbilisi and hopes Ireland can play a more open game in Lisbon, where temperatures are expected to be around the mid-twenties.

O'Connell speaking in Lisbon today. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“The day of the game (last week), it was supposed to be raining from nine o’clock in the morning, we were checking our weather apps all day and the first drops of rain didn’t come in until our bus pulled into the ground and you knew then within five minutes that it was going to be one of those days where you’re probably better off without the ball, and sometimes when guys are eager to make an impression and they’re eager to take their chance, it can be tempting to overplay a little bit in those conditions.

“While we fell into that once or twice, I think for the majority we didn’t and they really seemed to enjoy one of those days where it was just all about hard work, it was all about kick chase, it was all about chasing kicks, trying to win balls on the ground, and that was a real pleasing part of the mentality of the performance.

“I think given that it will probably be dry (on Saturday), any wet on the ball will probably be sweat, if training in the last few days is anything to go by.

“I think the dryer ball means it’ll probably get a little bit more air, they take a lot of quick taps, they take quick lineouts, they want to play quickly, they’ve very good backs, nippy backs. I was on to Jerry Flannery, they obviously conceded three tries when they played them with South Africa, so their backs are quite a threat.

“So I think the ball will get more air from both sides. We want to play with the ball a little bit more than we did against Georgia, but we’re happy enough not to play with it as well if it’s conditions like it was last week.”