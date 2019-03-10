This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disgraceful scenes in Second City derby as fan invades pitch and assaults Grealish from behind

West Midlands police have arrested the man in question.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 12:36 PM
42 minutes ago
A fan punches Jack Grealish in the head from behind, flooring the Villa star.
THIS AFTERNOON’S CHAMPIONSHIP derby encounter between Birmingham City and Aston Villa at St Andrew’s has been marred by a shocking incident in which a supporter invaded the pitch and assaulted Villa star Jack Grealish from behind.

The man in question was wrestled to the ground by a steward and several Villa players soon afterwards before being escorted to a policeman near the corner flag.

Grealish was blindsided and floored during the assault, which took place mere minutes into the first half, but was okay to resume playing.

The West Midlands police have released the following statement in relation to the incident:

Following the incident on the pitch involving an attack on an Aston Villa player; a man has been arrested and en route to a custody block. Further details to follow.

Gavan Casey
