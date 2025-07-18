Arsenal academy graduate signs for Shelbourne

ARSENAL ACADEMY GRADUATE Jack Henry-Francis has signed for Shelbourne, the club has announced.

The deal is subject to international clearance as the Republic of Ireland underage international joins the Reds on a multi-year deal.

The 42 reported last month that the 21-year-old was linked with a move to Tolka Park after impressing on loan with Sligo Rovers last season.

“Delighted to sign for Shelbourne and can’t wait to get started here,” the midfielder told the club website after the announcement.

“After speaking to Joey and everyone at the club it felt like the place for me to further my career. I’m looking forward to some important matches coming up and excited to see the fans.”

Henry-Francis began his youth career at Fulham before joining Arsenal’s academy at the age of 13. He progressed through the ranks in North London and was a regular presence in senior training sessions under Mikel Arteta, even earning a place in the first-team squad for a pre-season tour of Scotland at just 17.

Henry-Francis later joined Sligo Rovers on loan for the second half of the 2024 League of Ireland season where he made 11 appearances in the Premier Division.

Eligible to represent Ireland through his family roots in Mayo and Leitrim, Henry-Francis has been capped for Ireland at U19 level on six occasions and made his U21 debut against Kuwait in 2023.