'I'm certainly not of the opinion there's an anti-Dublin conspiracy at work'

JACK McCAFFREY HAS acknowledged that he wears ‘blue-tinted glasses’ but the six-time All-Ireland winner still believes that ‘if they click’ Dublin can go far in this year’s Championship.

That appears to be an optimistic view considering that Dublin have lost two of their four Championship games so far this summer, and seven of their 11 games since the start of the League.

But injuries to key players have been a big problem and the absence of manager Ger Brennan due to a suspension picked up at the end of the League have been mitigating factors.

Brennan will be back on the sideline for Sunday’s crucial All-Ireland SFC Round 2B clash with Cavan and with injuries clearing up and signs of an uptick in form, McCaffrey is confident.

Speaking at the announcement that PTSB are the new sponsors of the Dublin club leagues and championships, the 2015 footballer of the year said he was encouraged by their overall performance against Louth last time out and believes they could be about to lift off.

“I got to catch that Dublin/Louth game and Dublin I thought played some really great football and in the first half had more goal chances than we would have had in a season when I was playing,” said McCaffrey.

McCaffrey hasn't officially retired from the inter-county game. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“But just unfortunately, every time, in a different way, they managed not to score them. And then a few of the goals they conceded I’d imagine they were very disappointed by. So I know it was very disappointing to lose, and fair play to Louth, but I was really excited as a Dublin fan watching it thinking that there’s a few small things, that if they click, you know.”

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What about if Dublin do ‘click’, how far could they go? Are they still potentially a top tier team?

“I really don’t think you need to change a lot to go from being a little bit off it to being right at the top table,” nodded the Clontarf man.

“Look, I have blue-tinted glasses, very much so, but I’ve shared a dressing-room with a lot of those lads and there’s no doubt in my mind that, particularly up front, there’s phenomenal forwards there who, when they hit form, I would take over any six forwards in the country.”

Brennan doesn’t believe that Dublin will, or should, use the suspension saga around Brennan for motivation before facing Cavan.

“I think that kind of stuff is a little bit overrated,” said McCaffrey. “I don’t think you need a siege mentality. Maybe some individuals find it useful but I think most of your motivation when you’re playing inter-county football is intrinsic, and if you need to rely on the actions of others to get yourself up for games or seasons, then you can get some short-term gains maybe but long-term you’re onto a loser.

And I certainly am not of the opinion that there’s an anti-Dublin conspiracy at work or anything like that.”

McCaffrey, 32, who initially left the Dublin panel in 2020, and again at the end of 2024 after a second coming in blue, revealed that he briefly considered another comeback for 2026.

“I spoke with Ger and I kind of had a bit of a feeling that I might be able to get back up to the pitch of things,” said McCaffrey, who works as a medical doctor in Dublin.

“So I set about doing some training but it kind of quickly became apparent that it wasn’t possible. I know I’ve stepped away from inter-county football a few times and it’s usually been because I didn’t want to be there. But I’m just too busy at the minute.

“I was trying to go out three times a week to train on my own, and I was not able to do that, whatever about trying to commit to a group.

“The one thing about inter-county football is when you’re in it, you’re in it. And so it wasn’t going to work.”

McCaffrey hasn’t officially retired though.

“No, retirement is a very dirty word,” he smiled. “I mean there’s always a possibility, logistically. I’m actually going to be working a much quieter job from July but this is not a ‘come and get me’ to the Dublin management.

“I think that ship has sailed. And it actually is really exciting as a Dublin fan watching a really new group there, who are putting their own stamp on things and going through all the teething issues that come with trying to bring a new group together.

“But I think in my silent moments on my own, I’ll probably have to acknowledge that that chapter is over.”

On his father Noel’s long-running campaign to tie county players down to a set number of games with their clubs, eight per season, Jack said he agreed with the sentiment but said it would be very difficult to implement.

“Part of Dad’s idealistic approach to it is, would it be any harm if the inter-county game was 10% worse across the board?” said Jack. “It would still be very competitive, and he’s right, but no-one will ever agree to that.”

Jack McCaffrey was speaking at the launch of the new partnership between Dublin GAA and PTSB which includes all four codes, from minor level upwards, with PTSB now the official Club League & Championship Sponsor of Dublin GAA, Dublin LGFA and Dublin Camogie.