This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

IRFU confirm Jack McGrath will join Ulster from Leinster next season

The 29-year-old has struggled for form and fitness this season with his native province.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 5,917 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4572329

THE IRFU HAS confirmed that Ireland and Lions loosehead prop Jack McGrath will join Ulster from Leinster from the start of next season.

Jack McGrath with Aaron Smith McGrath in action against the All Blacks in November. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The 29-year-old has struggled for form and fitness with his native province this season and was left out of the matchday squad for last weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster, with Ed Byrne preferred as back-up to Cian Healy.

However, the signing of McGrath is a major coup for Ulster, who will welcome an experienced front row with 54 Ireland caps and three Lions Test caps to Belfast next season.

McGrath has featured prominently for Ireland under Joe Schmidt for most of the head coach’s time in charge, although Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne moved ahead of him in the pecking order during the recent Six Nations campaign.

McGrath is on a central IRFU contract and, when the loosehead expressed his interest in shifting to Ulster, the union helped to engineer his deal to move north this summer.

Three-times Six Nations champion McGrath will be hopeful that his switch to Ulster can reignite his career and help him return to his best form.

Before that, McGrath will strive to finish out his final season with his native Leinster strongly, convincing Schmidt of his qualities ahead of Ireland’s World Cup squad selection.

“This was a difficult decision but one I believe will put me in the best position to continue to perform at the top end of the game,” said McGrath.

“I have enjoyed a huge amount of success at Leinster but I feel that looking beyond the World Cup to the next phase of my career I will benefit from the opportunity within the Ulster environment.

“I am now fully fit after a disrupted start to the season and am looking forward to putting all my energy into helping Leinster’s drive to defend the European and Pro14 titles and finishing this season on a high.”  

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added:

“Jack has made a very tough decision which he believes will advance his case for selection for Ireland.  You have to respect a player with such ambition.

“Leinster is a fantastic environment but it is testament to the work that all four provinces are doing that players are seeking opportunities within Ireland to advance their international careers.”

Meanwhile, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland welcomed the new signing.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Jack on board next season, and it is hugely encouraging to see a player of his calibre express the desire to join us,” said McFarland.

“Jack’s quality on the field is undoubtable, and his experience of playing at the highest level will be a hugely valuable asset to the club as we continue to develop a promising group of young forwards.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Analysis: Two clever Keith Earls tries seal Munster's place in the semi-finals
    Analysis: Two clever Keith Earls tries seal Munster's place in the semi-finals
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    'Tyler did brilliantly' - Bleyendaal steps up after Carbery injury in Edinburgh
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    'We need to convince people we can be consistent'
    'We need to convince people we can be consistent'
    Liverpool must win every Premier League game to clinch title ahead of City, says Mane
    Everton to investigate alleged fracas incident involving England keeper Pickford
    HURLING
    Life without Canning - how will Galway cope when they begin hurling summer with star man ruled out?
    Life without Canning - how will Galway cope when they begin hurling summer with star man ruled out?
    Gaelic Grounds to host refixed All-Ireland Freshers hurling final after venue row
    Cusack calls for GAA to address rule 'anomaly' after serious Canning injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie