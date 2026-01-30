Ulster out-half Jack Murphy signs contract extension

ULSTER OUT-HALF JACK Murphy has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the northern province until at least 2028.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of Ulster’s key players since making his debut against Munster in December 2024.

Murphy has impressed this season, having represented Clontarf and Queen’s University before beginning his senior career with Ulster.

He was recently called up to the Ireland XV side that will face England A at Thomond Park next month. The Bray native previously starred for the Ireland U20s, and was involved on the Emerging Ireland tour in 2024.

He will now continue to develop under his father, Richie, and the familiar coaching team he played under in the 2024 U20 Six Nations at Ulster.

“I’m very happy to be staying at Ulster for another two years,” said Murphy. “From the minute I joined I have felt very welcomed by the staff, players and the Ulster supporters.

“I’m enjoying my time here and the opportunities to play in both the URC and Europe.

“We have showed the clear progress we are making together and I’m very driven to continue that development with my teammates in the future.”

Ulster Rugby General Manager Rory Best added: “Securing Jack’s future was another key contract priority for us. Jack has shown an impressive maturity for his age and has already shown that he can lead our attack from number ten.

“His kicking game is a real point of difference for our style of play and the way we want to put pressure on the opposition. The exciting thing about Jack is the potential that he has, and we must continue trying to make the most from his talent over the seasons ahead.”