Jack O'Connor: 'We’ve gone seven games in eight weeks, which is bonkers for amateur players'

KERRY BOSS JACK O’Connor has taken issue with the lack of ‘breathing space’ provided in the inter-county league schedule as his team gear up for Sunday’s Division 1 decider against Mayo.

Last Sunday’s impressive success over Galway in Pearse Stadium catapulted Kerry into the final in Croke Park.

Their qualification has been unexpected but welcomed by the Kerry camp.

Yet with just seven days between the last round of the league and the final, and then only another week’s break until the commmencement of the provincial championships, O’Connor has questioned the crammed nature of the fixture programme.

“Look, it can’t be right where teams are out in the championship the following week. It is not doing justice to the league at all, which is a very good competition. There has to be a bit of breathing space, even for simple things like promoting the games.

“We didn’t realise we were in the final until Sunday evening. The promoters then are looking for players to go up to Dublin this week to promote the final, but we happen to be training the same night, so logistically it can be very difficult to give the competition a bit of fair play and breathing space.

“It can’t be right that the likes of Donegal more or less came out and said openly that it wasn’t a huge priority for them to reach the League final because they were out the following week.

“I am not giving out about them. I am giving out about the fact that there isn’t breathing space. Sooner or later, that breathing space is going to have to be found.

“We’ve gone seven games in eight weeks, which is bonkers for amateur players. I can’t see where (the breathing space) will come, unless they push back the All-Ireland series a bit, and go into August.”

Injury wise, Kerry may have to plan without midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor afer he damaged his shoulder in the league win over Armagh, while Dara Moynihan continues to be absent with a hip problem.

Kerry’s opening championship assignment is a Munster semi-final on 19 April against Limerick or Cork, who meet in a quarter-final on 5 April.

After claiming 11 of the 12 Munster titles on offer since 2012, Kerry are strong favourities to again dominate in Munster this season.

But O’Connor, who expects Cork to emerge as their last four opponents, is wary of the challenge they would face there.

“Cork have been down a few players, and if they get those back, they’re going to be a massive test. “I would never, ever buy into the thing that Cork aren’t competitive. They can always raise their game against Kerry. The game above in Páirc Uí Chaoimh two years ago was fierce tight, two points in it, and the game in Killarney last year was three points.”