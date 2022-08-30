Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Advertisement

Kerry All-Ireland winning forward moving to Dubai

Jack O’Connor will be without forward Jack Savage for the 2023 season.

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 11:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,350 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5853560
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY FORWARD JACK Savage, who came on as a blood substitute in the All-Ireland final versus Galway, is set to emigrate to Dubai for work reasons and will miss the 2023 inter-county season.

The Kerins O’Rahillys clubman kicked 1-5 against Spa in the Senior Club Championship semi-final last weekend but is due to depart the country this week. Per The Kerryman, O’Rahillys manager William Harmon confirmed post-match that Savage is leaving and he is thought to be planning on spending up to a year in Dubai.

O’Rahillys fell advance into the final where they will face Templenoe.

Savage reached a Sigerson Cup semi-final with MTU Kerry earlier last February, kicking six points before he was sent off in their defeat against eventual champions NUI Galway.

He was recalled to the Kerry squad by Jack O’Connor at the start of the year and played throughout the league, starring against Armagh in the Athletic Grounds when he scored 0-5. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie