Kerry All-Ireland winning forward moving to Dubai

KERRY FORWARD JACK Savage, who came on as a blood substitute in the All-Ireland final versus Galway, is set to emigrate to Dubai for work reasons and will miss the 2023 inter-county season.

The Kerins O’Rahillys clubman kicked 1-5 against Spa in the Senior Club Championship semi-final last weekend but is due to depart the country this week. Per The Kerryman, O’Rahillys manager William Harmon confirmed post-match that Savage is leaving and he is thought to be planning on spending up to a year in Dubai.

O’Rahillys fell advance into the final where they will face Templenoe.

Savage reached a Sigerson Cup semi-final with MTU Kerry earlier last February, kicking six points before he was sent off in their defeat against eventual champions NUI Galway.

He was recalled to the Kerry squad by Jack O’Connor at the start of the year and played throughout the league, starring against Armagh in the Athletic Grounds when he scored 0-5.