This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish U21 midfielder completes move to Peterborough

Jack Taylor has made the step-up from non-league.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 9:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,847 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4955950

IRISH U21 MIDFIELDER Jack Taylor has completed a move from non-league Barnet to League One’s Peterborough United. The initial fee is £500,000, which may rise to £1 million. 

jack-taylor Jack Taylor in training with the Irish U21s last year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Taylor is a product of the Chelsea youth system, and signed a professional contract with Barnet in 2016. He makes the step up to Peterborough having made more than 100 league appearances for Barnet, across seasons in League Two and the National League. 

Taylor made his Irish U21 debut under Stephen Kenny at last year’s Toulon tournament, and scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly with the senior team ahead of that competition. 

“Jack is a player that I have known for years, I tried to sign him for my previous club. It didn’t get done. It is a big signing for us. The boy is absolutely ready for this step-up”, said Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson. 

He can play in a variety of positions, a variety of formations, has a really good passing range, can score goals from midfield and plays off both feet. The two signings we have made in January have been very important ones, this is another one that we were interested in the summer so it shows we have been consistent in our targets.

“We couldn’t get it done in the summer, but I am delighted we have been able to get it done now. He has played over 100 games including a full season in League Two. He has developed over the years, he can sit in midfield or he can play further forward in an attacking role. He can play anywhere in the diamond which was a real attraction.” 

Taylor, meanwhile, says he feels ready for the step-up. 

“Once I spoke to the gaffer, I made up my mind”, Taylor told the club’s website.

“It feels the right time for me to make the move. I have been with Barnet for a while and made a decent amount of appearances in the National League and League Two. I feel I am ready for the next step.

“I wanted to kick-on this season and it has gone okay for me. I don’t know anyone at the club so the first day will be about meeting my new team-mates and getting out there on the training ground. It is a good opportunity for me and I am really pleased to get it done.” 

Peterborough lie sixth in League One, eight points from leaders Wycombe. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie