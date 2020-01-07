Irish U21 midfielder completes move to Peterborough

IRISH U21 MIDFIELDER Jack Taylor has completed a move from non-league Barnet to League One’s Peterborough United. The initial fee is £500,000, which may rise to £1 million.

Jack Taylor in training with the Irish U21s last year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Taylor is a product of the Chelsea youth system, and signed a professional contract with Barnet in 2016. He makes the step up to Peterborough having made more than 100 league appearances for Barnet, across seasons in League Two and the National League.

Taylor made his Irish U21 debut under Stephen Kenny at last year’s Toulon tournament, and scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly with the senior team ahead of that competition.

“Jack is a player that I have known for years, I tried to sign him for my previous club. It didn’t get done. It is a big signing for us. The boy is absolutely ready for this step-up”, said Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson.

He can play in a variety of positions, a variety of formations, has a really good passing range, can score goals from midfield and plays off both feet. The two signings we have made in January have been very important ones, this is another one that we were interested in the summer so it shows we have been consistent in our targets.

“We couldn’t get it done in the summer, but I am delighted we have been able to get it done now. He has played over 100 games including a full season in League Two. He has developed over the years, he can sit in midfield or he can play further forward in an attacking role. He can play anywhere in the diamond which was a real attraction.”

Taylor, meanwhile, says he feels ready for the step-up.

“Once I spoke to the gaffer, I made up my mind”, Taylor told the club’s website.

“It feels the right time for me to make the move. I have been with Barnet for a while and made a decent amount of appearances in the National League and League Two. I feel I am ready for the next step.

“I wanted to kick-on this season and it has gone okay for me. I don’t know anyone at the club so the first day will be about meeting my new team-mates and getting out there on the training ground. It is a good opportunity for me and I am really pleased to get it done.”

Peterborough lie sixth in League One, eight points from leaders Wycombe.