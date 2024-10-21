'If Lowe was ruled out, would you feel confident with Stockdale on Ireland’s left wing?'

JACOB STOCKDALE’S IMPRESSIVE form was discussed by Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman on Monday’s edition of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“Stockdale could have had a first career hat-trick against Ospreys, but it was cruelly denied,” Casey said.

“Attack wise, I don’t want to say that it kind of feels like we’re seeing 2018 Jacob Stockdale because I think that’s unfair on him. He’s had a couple of good seasons since then.

“But aesthetically, it does feel like the best he has looked in quite a while.”

Kinsella said: “There’s a real strong sense of 2018 in some of the stuff that he is doing, particularly that try down the left in South Africa, with the lovely chip and scoring basically on the bounce. It was a beautiful moment.

“He looks in really good nick. He looks confident, happy and content. He spoke afterwards about just kind of focusing in on his strengths again and not being obsessed with what he needs to get better at in his game.

“Of course every player has to do that but when you’ve got the super strengths that he does, you have to maximise them and he’s doing that. It’s wonderful to see.

“He’s been part of the Irish mix for some while. Having a big game against the Ospreys; does it really influence how Andy Farrell is going to pick his team to face the All Blacks? No, I don’t think so.

“But it’s brilliant that you’ve got a guy who is going to increase the competition in a real way now.

“We know that he has had struggles with being in his head a lot and being aware of criticism of him and the talk about his defensive game, so it’s a joy to see him enjoying his rugby.”

Casey added: “There’s no question that he’s going to be in the squad, to my mind. But can he get minutes in November outside of the Fiji game? Could he play vs Australia or something like that? Realistically, James Lowe is starting on the left wing for Ireland, but is Stockdale in the vein of form and a good enough player at this point, that if Lowe was ruled out, you would feel confident with him on Ireland’s left wing?”

“Yes, 100%,” Jackman said.

“I think he should play in November. I think it would be a really positive move by Farrell. There’s got to be a big focus on building depth and someone like Stockdale who has undoubted world class ability, who has had a tough patch and seems to be hitting exactly the notes that he is capable of again; getting an international selection and getting game time could actually help him get back to that level or a higher level.

“There are so few players who can do what he can do. James Lowe is a great example of someone who has had some obvious flaws in his game, and through confidence of coach, through good feedback and his own ability to become better has fixed them.

“I think Jacob is on a similar journey, I would be surprised if he doesn’t get game time and I think he really deserves it.”

