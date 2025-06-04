Siya Kolisi on that Hendrikse wink: 'Sometimes we will take it and sometimes we will give it'

SPRINGBOKS LEGEND SIYA Kolisi has defended Sharks team-mate Jaden Hendrikse in the fallout from last weekend’s URC quarter-final victory over Munster.

Hendrikse has found himself in the eye of a storm after suffering a muscle cramp during the goal-kicking contest which decided the match.

The Sharks scrum-half lay on the pitch to receive his treatment, delaying Jack Crowley’s next kick, and then winked at the Munster 10 who had no other option but to wait in frustration.

Crowley subsequently made the kick, but Munster lost the kicking contest 6-5, ending their season as Sharks progressed to a semi-final against the Bulls this weekend.

Hendrikse’s gamesmanship has been heavily criticised, but speaking on Tuesday, Kolisi insisted that he and his Sharks team-mates “stand with Jaden”.

Advertisement

“Jaden is competitive and there had been banter throughout the game,” Kolisi said, as reported by SA Rugby Mag. “It’s normal and these things happen.

“People can say what they like, but there was banter between two players and that’s all there is.

“Jaden knows that we back him all the way. You can see he cramped, there was definitely cramping.

“People must just get over it. It’s rugby, it’s entertainment. That’s what the fans want. Players want to celebrate, do what they do and be themselves, and we’ve all got our own ways of dealing with stuff on the field.

“Come on, we can’t box each other and all be the same. We’re not robots, we’re human beings. Sometimes we will take it and sometimes we will give it.”