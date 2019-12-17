This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sancho breaks 51-year Bundesliga record as Dortmund draw with league leaders

The teenager has been on fire since the international break and was at it again versus RB Leipzig on Tuesday

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 10:28 PM
Jadon Sancho celebrates his goal.
Jadon Sancho celebrates his goal.

JADON SANCHO HAS become the youngest player ever to score 22 Bundesliga goals, as the Borussia Dortmund star netted in a 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old grabbed an assist in the first half at Signal Iduna Park when he played a ball for Julian Brandt, who gave his side a 2-0 lead with a wonderful turn and finish from close range. 

That lead would be erased early in the second half, though, as Timo Werner grabbed two quick goals to level the score at 2-2 by the 53rd minute. 

Sancho would find the go-ahead goal just two minutes later, as the England international got on the end of a Marco Reus pass before taking a touch and slamming home from close range. 

It wasn’t all good news for Sancho on Tuesday, though. In the 71st minute he was forced off with a muscle injury and replaced by Lukasz Piszczek.

Leipzig then found a leveller through Patrik Schick in the 77th minute, ensuring the spoils would be shared on the evening. 

With his strike, Sancho reached 22 career goals at age 19 years, 267 days, breaking the previous record set by Horst Koppels in 1968 (19 years, 269 days).

Sancho scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 2017-18 season before making a major breakthrough last term, netting 12 times in the league for Dortmund.

He looks poised to surpass that mark in 2019-20, with the teenager having already found the net nine times in Bundesliga play this season. 

Sancho has been particularly prolific after the mid-November international break, with the former Man City player having scored eight goals and added five assists in just six games in all competitions.

The England star scored against both Barcelona and Slavia Prague in the Champions League, as Dortmund advanced out of their group to seal a last-16 matchup with former boss Thomas Tuchel and PSG.

In the Bundesliga, Tuesday’s result means Dortmund remain in third place, four points back of table-topping RB Leipzig and one point behind second-place Borussia Monchengladbach. 

Following Friday’s match against Hoffenheim, Dortmund will begin their winter break and won’t have another game until 18 January when they face Augsburg.

