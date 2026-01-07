St Pat's winger Jake Mulraney to join Shamrock Rovers as part of swap deal

SHAMROCK ROVERS ARE set to sign St Patrick’s Athletic winger Jake Mulraney as part of a swap deal that will see midfielder Darragh Nugent head to Richmond Park.

The 42 understands informal talks between Pat’s and Shelbourne for the player’s transfer took place earlier this winter but that the champions were the only club to make an offer for Mulraney’s services.

The Dubliner signed a contract extension with Stephen Kenny’s side in January of last year after his performances in 2024 led to him being named the Inchicore club’s player of the season.

However, Mulraney had an underwhelming campaign in 2025 and was informed that he could seek pastures new despite being one of their highest paid players.

Rovers’ interest in Mulraney also allowed for the swap deal to arise involving Nugent.

The midfielder has been a valuable squad player for Stephen Bradley, featuring regularly in European action and the league phase of the Uefa Conference League.