Double delight for Cork's Jake O'Brien as father-to-be scores first Premier League goal

THERE WAS DOUBLE delight for Everton’s Jake O’Brien after helping his side secure a 1-1 draw at Brentford last night.

The Cork native not only scored his first Premier League goal to earn a point, but he also revealed that he and his partner Sophie are expecting their first child.

“It’s been a good couple of weeks in the games and good news at home. I’m buzzing,” he said.

O’Brien has become a mainstay of the Everton side since David Moyes returned to Goodison Park to replace Sean Dyche as manager last month. Speaking to the club website, he explained the shift in atmosphere that has helped the Toffees pick up 15 points from a possible 24, losing just once in the eight games since the Scot’s arrival.

Advertisement

“I think it’s not just down to the players, but the coaches have been excellent. There’s been a really positive vibe around the training ground, everyone’s enjoying training, and I think we’re going into every game confident that we can come away with something.

“I have top people around me – players and coaches – who I’m learning from who I’m listening to in training. They’ve been excellent in telling me how they want me to play. At times it’s difficult, but I’ve just got to dig in. I have good lads around me to learn from and to push on. I think I can implement most of the play offensively and defensively.”

For the first time in over five years Everton have scored in seven consecutive Premier League games, and O’Brien is the latest to get in on the act from his new defensive role having joined for up to €20 million last summer after impressing at centre back for Lyon.

“I like to chip in offensively and I think it’s probably a bit easier playing right-back that I can push forward and get more goals. So hopefully it’s the first of many.

“We’ve had tough games the past few weeks, but the lads have dug in. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and we’re seven unbeaten now.

“I’m very happy because obviously it’s a new role for me and, pushing forward, I want to have something to show for it. But more so I’m just happy for the team that we’ve come away with something and now we push on and keep trying to get up that table.”