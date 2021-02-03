BE PART OF THE TEAM

Crystal Palace move confirmed for 19-year-old Cork City defender

Jake O’Brien joins the Premier League club’s U23 side on a loan deal that includes an option to buy.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 12:28 PM
Jake O'Brien on duty with Cork City.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
CORK CITY DEFENDER Jake O’Brien has completed a loan move to English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

The deal will run until June and includes an option to buy for the London outfit, who have added O’Brien to their U23 squad.

“I’m delighted,” O’Brien told Crystal Palace’s official website. “It’s a big move for me given where I’m from, the club I’m from. I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been speaking to Shaun Derry [academy manager] a lot over the last two days at the training ground. The facilities are all new – it’s a big step-up so it will be great to use them. It’s very professional and I can’t wait for it all to get started.”

The 19-year-old centre-back broke into Cork City’s first-team in 2019, before going on to make nine senior appearances for the Leesiders last season.

“This is a great opportunity for Jake and we wish him well,” Cork City manager Colin Healy said. “He came through schoolboy football in Cork, before progressing to our academy and then on to the first-team last season, and it is a good pathway for players.

“He’s a very good player and a great young lad, and we hope that this opportunity works out for him and that he goes on to have a fantastic career.” 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

