Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

‘He’s got huge potential’ – James Tarkowski tipping Nathan Collins for the top

The Irish centre-back has impressed following his summer move from Stoke.

By Press Association Friday 6 May 2022, 10:38 AM
51 minutes ago 752 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5756460
Image: PA
Image: PA

JAMES TARKOWSKI BELIEVES defensive partner Nathan Collins has the talent to go right to the top.

Collins, a summer signing from Stoke, has stepped into the Burnley backline over the past two months in the absence of injured captain Ben Mee and really caught the eye at both ends of the pitch, earning a nomination for Premier League player of the month for April.

Tarkowski said of the 21-year-old Ireland international: “Collo’s been exceptional. You forget how young he is because he looks so old but he’s performed to an incredible level considering it’s his first season in this league.

“He’s got huge potential. He’s played a fair few games this year, way more than a lot of lads his age, and played really well. It’s still a learning experience for him, he’s still got time to improve and bring his game on, but the level he’s performing at now at such a young age, he can go right to the top for sure.”

Mee may not feature in the team again this season after suffering a hairline fracture to his fibula but is still playing a key role in Burnley’s fight against relegation as part of interim boss Mike Jackson’s backroom team.

Tarkowski praised his long-time team-mate, saying: “I do like him beside me. He’s dealt well with it because it’s not an easy position to be in. People are calling him ‘skaffer’ because, gaffer or skip, we don’t really know what to call him.

“It’s good for him because he’s still around it. You can get left on the side a bit when you’re injured sometimes but obviously he’s still a massive help to the group. Ben’s a bit too young to be talking about his managerial career yet but he’s been great around the place.”

Many eyebrows were raised when Sean Dyche was sacked last month and under-23s boss Jackson put in charge but the former defender has overseen an impressive revival, with 10 points from four games lifting Burnley out of the bottom three ahead of a clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Tarkowski said: “He’s probably not given himself enough praise, I think he’s trying to put it all on us. That’s the kind of person he is. But he’s really just reminded us of who we are, we’ve got a lot of players who’ve been at this level for a long time, a lot of experience and a lot of good players.

“Those details were letting us down but he’s reminded us that we are capable of winning games and performing well and I think we’ve proven that in the last few weeks. He’s been great.”

Tarkowski has been one of Dyche’s most successful signings, making more than 200 appearances since his move from Brentford in 2016 and earning two caps for England.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The 29-year-old said: “We probably got stuck in a bit of a way under the old manager, and it wasn’t the manager’s fault, it was just the way the game sort of went for us. We got very rigid, very predictable, we were easily read.

“Sometimes just that new manager boost that everyone talks about, it’s hard to explain what it is but for some reason it does work. When the manager did go it felt strange at first because we were all so used to the environment we were in but it has worked so for now it seems like it was the right decision.”

Tarkowski’s future was again off the table as a subject for discussion but it seems certain he will leave Turf Moor when his contract expires this summer.

The defender is likely to have no shortage of suitors, and he still hopes to play his way back into the England set-up.

“I’ve not given up on it that’s for sure,” he said. “The ambition’s still there. I’m still young enough and feel like I’ve got something to give so we’ll see what the future holds.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie