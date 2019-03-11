This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Munster back row earns new coaching role in France

James Coughlan has been appointed to the role of Provence forwards coach.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 11 Mar 2019, 9:20 PM
9 minutes ago 887 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4535975

FORMER MUNSTER NUMBER eight James Coughlan will join French club Provence Rugby from next season as forwards coach, bringing an end to his five-year association with Pau.

Coughlan, who joined Pau from his native province in 2014 before moving into coaching and the role of the club’s academy director, has achieved excellent results with the espoirs [U23] team this season. 

James Coughlan Coughlan made 137 appearances for Munster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The Cork native has been appointed to succeed Patrick Pezery at Provence as part of a backroom reshuffle for the 2019/20 campaign, with former Canada international Jamie Cudmore also leaving his role as team manager.

Coughlan made 137 appearances for Munster during his playing career, winning the province’s Player of the Year award in 2011, while he also represented Ireland Wolfhounds and the 7s national team. 

The 38-year-old spent three seasons playing for Pau before hanging up his boots in 2017, and after completing his French academy coaching diploma, has seen his stock rise as a promising young coach.

“His knowledge of the very high level will be an additional asset for the club in the quest for its goals,” a Provence statement read.

Provence currently sit seventh in Pro D2 and are targeting a best-ever finish of 11th [achieved in 2011 and 2012] heading into the remaining games of the campaign. 

Meanwhile, Ireland’s pool for next month’s Hong Kong 7s Qualifier competition has been confirmed, with the winner of the tournament earning a place on the World Sevens Series for 2020. 

After making exciting progress in recent years, it’s a huge opportunity for Ireland to qualify for the elite circuit, with Anthony Eddy’s side set to come up against Russia, Uruguay and Jamaica in Pool F.

The tournament takes place between 5-7 April. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Superb Ireland U20 tackles stifle Joseph before French star shows fair play
    Superb Ireland U20 tackles stifle Joseph before French star shows fair play
    Hungry Conan thrilled to slot back in alongside O'Mahony and Stander
    Scotland lose their first-choice back three for trip to Twickenham
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Louis Van Gaal announces he is retiring from management
    Louis Van Gaal announces he is retiring from management
    Lingard's celebration helped motivate Arsenal to avenge FA Cup defeat
    'I don't think it's a penalty': Young questions referee's call as United come unstuck

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie