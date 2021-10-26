Membership : Access or Sign Up
James Coughlan placed in temporary charge of struggling Toulon

The three-time European champions have parted company with head coach Patrice Collazo.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 5:44 PM
James Coughlan left Munster for Pau in 2014 after making 139 appearances for the southern province.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRISHMAN JAMES COUGHLAN has taken the reins at Toulon on a temporary basis ahead of their Top 14 clash with Biarritz this Saturday.

Following an abject start to the season, the three-time European champions parted company with head coach Patrice Collazo “by mutual agreement” this afternoon.

Toulon, who lost 39-6 to La Rochelle on Sunday, are second from bottom after taking just two wins from their eight games so far.

Coughlan was named defence coach at Toulon in July, having served in the same role at fellow French outfit Brive.

The 40-year-old Corkman made 139 appearances as a back-row forward for Munster before departing in 2014 for Pau, where he later began his coaching career.

