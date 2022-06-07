Five Irish players included in URC team of the year

FIVE IRISH PLAYERS from three of the provinces have been included in the United Rugby Championship’s ‘Dream Team’ for the 2021/22 season.

Munster lock Jean Kleyn and Ulster back row Nick Timoney are selected in the forwards, while a Munster-Leinster half-back pairing of Craig Casey and Ross Byrne are joined in the backline by Ulster’s James Hume at 13.

Advertisement

The rest of the team is composed of players from three of the South African franchises, with five Stormers, three Bulls and two Sharks completing the XV.

The team was selected by a media panel. Players had to have made a minimum of nine appearances to be considered for inclusion, with 10 eligible players in each position presented to the panel in a shortlist and the player with the most votes being selected in the team.

United Rugby Championship ‘Dream Team’

15. Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers)

14. Seabelo Senatla (DHL Stormers)

13. James Hume (Ulster)

12. Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)

11. Leolin Zas (DHL Stormers)

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster)

9. Craig Casey (Munster)

8. Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster)

6. Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls)

5. Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

4. Jean Kleyn (Munster)

3. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks)

2. Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls)

1. Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks)

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.