'I felt like I wanted to burst into tears it was just so frustrating'

WITH ULSTER STRUGGLING to keep on course to squeeze their way into the URC’s play-offs, the newly-returned James Hume is determined to help turn fortunes around at the Kingspan Stadium starting with this evening’s home clash with the Scarlets.

Hume played his first competitive game last time out in the defeat against Benetton Rugby – the northern province’s seventh loss from 11 rounds – after 10-months out following an injury which required ACL surgery, and the three-times capped Ireland player goes again tonight in a must-win meeting for Richie Murphy’s squad.

But even one match in, Hume is feeling the frustration at Ulster’s faltering campaign.

“(After Benetton) I was raging and felt like I just wanted to burst into tears it was just so frustrating, we had a good first half and then I felt I didn’t do anything in the second half except defend under penalty advantage.”

“I want to get results because it’s very draining coming in every week after losing games you should have won and watching videos back of things you know you can do better and you know have been talked about the previous week but aren’t getting right,” he added.

But the skilful centre is still confident that Ulster can turn things around with seven rounds of games to go before the knockout stages.

“I’ve full faith in my teammates that we’re all going to pull together and have a strong end to the season and I know we’re more than capable of it,” the 26-year-old states.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before it all clicks, and we’re back up there.

“It’s how can we manage the game and keep them (opponents) away from our tryline and do what top teams do so well.

“We make too many mistakes and give away too many penalties… so, it’s something we’re trying to figure out at the moment and trying to nail down.

“I thought we brought it into the first 15-20 minutes of that Treviso game (two weekends ago) and then that’s what’s frustrating for us because we see we can do it, it’s not like we’re completely incapable of performing at that level, it’s just the experience of game management at that level.”

The solution is, according to Hume, simply transferring the level of preparation into the game setting.

“Just do what we’re talking about at meetings and what we’re doing well at training and just put it on the pitch, and if we nail down that game management and keep the pressure down the other end, then I think we’ll be fine.”