'I was at Soldier Field. We hired Lime bikes and were having cans'

THE DAY BEFORE Ireland beat New Zealand at Soldier Field for the first time ever in 2016, James Lowe played for the Māori All Blacks against the USA in Chicago.

Lowe scored two tries for the Māori team in a rout of the Americans at what is now known as the SeatGeek Stadium – where Ireland have been training on their current visit to Chicago – before heading along to the main event the following day.

At that stage, he was still a Chiefs player and was clearly interested in representing New Zealand, but he already knew that his time at home might be coming towards an end.

He ended up signing for Leinster the following year, going on to qualify for the nation he had watched downing the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.

“I was at Soldier Field, I was in the stadium,” said Lowe this week.

“We played the day before and also the day before the Cubs won the World Series. So the town was going mental.

“So myself and Brad Weber hired Lime bikes and were having cans and went there and watched the game, and jumped back on the Lime bikes after. It was good fun.

“We were there and obviously Ireland won, and I had almost a foot in both camps because I didn’t know what my future held at that stage. So to be back here, next time around in Chicago is cool.”

Lowe finds it a little crazy that he’s not far from having spent 10 years in Ireland at this stage, with his family happy in Dublin and no plans to move back to New Zealand whenever his playing days end.

Not that he thinks the end is close. Lowe turned 33 in July and feels in good physical condition.

Lowe with Brad Weber in Chicago in 2016. Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

The 2027 World Cup is now a big goal of his.

“I guess it’s the north star, isn’t it?” said Lowe. “Something a lot of boys in here are targeting as something you really want to get to.

“As you start to age and things start to change, family dynamics and how your body is holding up, that comes into play. But we’re looked after so well in Ireland, especially in Leinster and especially when we come into camp. Our workload isn’t crazy.

“The amount of games we play isn’t crazy. You can picture it. I can say, ‘In this month, I know I’m going to be playing this or that game,’ so you can kind of curate your weeks and how you prepare.

“As a 33-year-old, it’s awesome to be able to still sit in that seat and go, ‘I know that this week I’m going to have to knuckle down and make sure the body’s right. I know that next week I might get a week off.’

“So we have to get through a lot of work, cross the Is and dot the Ts because as you get older, people say you get slower, but we’re doing our best to stay on top of things.”

Lowe reckons that 35-year-old Bundee Aki is another senior Ireland player who will be “gritting his teeth to get there” for 2027.

“That dude is made of metal,” said Lowe.

As with his fellow New Zealand native, Lowe has become accustomed to playing against the All Blacks over the last few years.

He remembers being a 19-year-old and watching New Zealand give Ireland a 60-0 hiding on the 2012 tour, but Lowe was part of the Irish side that won a series on Kiwi soil in 2022.

Lowe at training this week. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“That probably shows how far Irish rugby has come,” he said. “It’s awesome to have played a small part in it, but also to have been there for some of the biggest days in Irish rugby history.

“It’s been phenomenal and I’m very lucky to be sitting here waffling on to you boys now.

“I think the rivalry between the two countries in the last five years has grown exponentially to a bit of hatred between the both of us.

“That comes because we keep facing against each other, we have big ding-dong battles and so to come to Chicago where Ireland first beat New Zealand, it’s an exciting opportunity and one we want to take it on the front foot.”

Lowe grew up watching and performing the famous haka, so it has never been a novelty for him to face it with Ireland.

“You’re in and around haka most of your life and you understand what it is,” said Lowe.

“It was used before people are going to war, doing a lot more than what we do. It’s just a sign of respect to stand there and have the haka presented to you in such a way and then to go out and play rugby afterwards is just the cherry on top.

“It’s obviously a significant part of the culture and identity of New Zealand so every time you get to face it is a privilege.”

While some of his Ireland team-mates have only played once this season so far and a couple of those expected to be involved against the Kiwis haven’t even featured at all yet, Lowe has two games for Leinster under his belt.

He pointed out that “we got spanked by Munster, which wasn’t too great for the old confidence,” but he’s happy to have that little bit extra game time under his belt.

“I wouldn’t say we’re fully battle hardened, but definitely ready for a test match. That’s for sure.”

Having been there to watch history being made by Ireland in 2016, Lowe now has the chance to have a direct hand in making more of it.