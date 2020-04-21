This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It would be a fantastic honour for him' - Ireland qualification in sight for Lowe

The Leinster wing will be eligible from this November.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 1:00 AM
1 hour ago 484 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5079419

IF TEST RUGBY does return by November of this year, Andy Farrell will be able to call on a very exciting new addition to his options out wide.

Leinster wing James Lowe qualifies to play for Ireland in early November, leaving him in line to be selected for the scheduled fixtures against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

There is a possibility, of course, that those games won’t go ahead as planned but it is a definite that Lowe becomes Irish-qualified after three years of residency on Irish soil.

james-lowe James Lowe qualifies for Ireland before the November Tests. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 27-year-old is one of the very last players who will become eligible for Test rugby with just three years of residency, with World Rugby having changed the requirement to five years since Lowe’s move to Leinster from his native New Zealand.  

While admitting he thinks the three-year rule was “stupid” and “weird,” Lowe has already vowed to give his all in the green jersey if selected.

“If I was given the opportunity, I’d do it full-heartedly,” said Lowe last year. “I wouldn’t leave people wondering if I was giving it my all. It’d be 100% for Ireland.”

Given the scale of his impact for Leinster, with 28 tries in 43 starts over the last three seasons, it seems obvious that Lowe – who previously played for New Zealand Schools and the Māori All Blacks – will feature for Ireland when he becomes eligible.

Ireland boss Farrell is likely to welcome additional competition for places in his back three, where Lowe looks set to compete with the likes of Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway, and Keith Earls for a place on the wing.

Leinster, meanwhile, face the prospect of having another player away for international games and training on a regular basis, joining what is already always a large cohort of their players in missing provincial games.

james-lowe Lowe is a prolific try-scorer. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Again, it will be intriguing to note which players step up if Lowe – who has played the second-highest number of minutes for Leinster this season – does become part of the Ireland squad and is affected by the player management protocols that go along with that status.

Dave Kearney has had an excellent season for Leinster, but 33-year-old Fergus McFadden and 27-year-old Barry Daly have had injury issues during this campaign, Daly only recently making a comeback to club rugby.

25-year-old Cian Kelleher and 26-year-old Adam Byrne, who has been capped by Ireland, will be hopeful of pushing on out wide for Leinster, while academy wing Aaron O’Sullivan – who has been with the Ireland 7s – will also be keen to make progress.

Whatever happens with Leinster, head coach Leo Cullen said the province would be delighted to see Lowe making the step into Test rugby with Ireland if he’s picked later this year.

“We always celebrate anyone who we lose to Ireland,” said Cullen. “It’s not like we lose them, it’s kind of like you gain an international player when they come back. That would be the hope.

“Plus, then you gain the opportunity for someone else to play and represent Leinster. And that’s another chance to grow competition and depth.

james-lowe Lowe joined Leinster from the Chiefs in 2017. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“The minutes are so valuable. The players know that every time they literally have a minute on the playing field and how heavily it is scrutinised by us as coaches.

“We want guys to give a strong account of themselves.

“I would never bemoan a guy getting called into camp because that’s what it is all about.

“We want our players to go on and represent whatever team that is at the highest level possible.

“If James becomes qualified to play for Ireland in November and he was selected, it would be a fantastic honour for him, but it would also be a fantastic honour for all of us at the club as well.”  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie