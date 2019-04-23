This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm not sure who else could have scored that try'

Jamison Gibson-Park is pushing hard to be fit, but can Leinster afford to leave James Lowe out of another Champions Cup final?

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 5:07 PM
19 minutes ago 1,060 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4603442

AFTER BEING FORCED to sit out last year’s Champions Cup final in Bilbao, it’s hard to fathom how Leinster can go into their St James’ Park showdown against Saracens without James Lowe in their team. 

The Kiwi winger has missed out on several big days since joining the province at the start of last season owing to the restrictive ‘non-European player’ ruling, but the defending champions can surely ill-afford to leave him out again on 11 May.

James Lowe scores his sides opening try Lowe scored Leinster's opening try against Toulouse. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Jamison Gibson-Park’s hamstring injury meant the door opened for Lowe against Toulouse and in his first European appearance since December, more than took his chance on the left wing.

Lowe’s first-half try, as he showed incredible power and dexterity to finish in the far corner after a superb team move, improved his prolific try-scoring record to 20 in 27 appearances for the province.

There was also a second score chalked off shortly after but Lowe’s overall contribution to the semi-final victory over the Top 14 leaders extended far beyond his try, with the 26-year-old bringing huge energy and endeavour to the occasion.

Nine breaks over 56 metres and five defenders beaten barely scratches the surface, with Lowe once again demonstrating his capacity to produce big moments on the big stage, but also cause the opposition defence untold problems.

See his quick restart in the first half, or the barnstorming carry shortly after the interval, when he broke through three separate tackles, making hard-earned yards for his side, fighting for each and every inch. 

While Adam Byrne is desperately unlucky to now miss the rest of the season having started each of Leinster’s previous four Champions Cup outings before last weekend and Dave Kearney also enjoying an excellent run of form, Lowe’s presence on the wing adds a whole new attacking dimension to Leo Cullen’s side.

And in a European final against a defence as well-drilled and doughty as Saracens’ rearguard system, Lowe could very well be the weapon Leinster need to make the difference in Newcastle in three weekends’ time.

“He’s such a handful, I’ve said it before,” John Fogarty says. “He is such a handful.

“The play leading up to his try was excellent from the team, but the finish was equally excellent. I’m not sure who else could have scored that try. He’s so much energy on that wing. He put his hand up for sure.”

Surely he has done more than that? 

Before Sunday, Lowe had endured a deeply frustrating couple of months having picked up a red card, and subsequent two-week ban, against Munster and then a shoulder niggle during the Six Nations. 

Leinster's James Lowe and Hugh O’Sullivan Lowe celebrates with Hugh O'Sullivan. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

With Byrne in excellent form and impressing in the pool outings against Bath, Toulouse and Wasps and Kearney also pushing his cause, Cullen and Stuart Lancaster had alternative options on the wing. They could leave Lowe out and use Scott Fardy and Gibson-Park instead.

But, as Sunday showed, Leinster can find a way to incorporate Lowe into their plans.

Fardy is, at this stage, undroppable given the other back row injuries and his versatility in covering a number of positions but academy scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan has made excellent progress this season and came off the bench in the closing stages at the weekend for Luke McGrath.

Gibson-Park’s fitness has wider selection implications and the Kiwi nine is pushing hard to get back to full health for the remainder of the season, but Leinster have growing confidence in O’Sullivan’s ability as Luke McGrath’s deputy. 

“Hugh gives the players and coaches a lot of confidence,” Fogarty continued. “He’s a very together kid. He hasn’t huge minutes but the minutes he has played have been good. I thought he did a great job off the bench, and that gives you confidence.

How Jamison gets back, that puts us under pressure on selection but we’ll find out.

If Gibson-Park is fit and Fardy required, does that mean Lowe — despite his obvious X-Factor and match-winning ability — is going to miss out again? 

“James is important,” Fogarty insists. “He takes a shot. Saracens are such a good defensive team, they can put you under so much pressure without the ball. It’s very difficult to attack against a team like that. The likes of Jack Conan, using his footwork like he did against Toulouse, will become very important.

“And obviously someone like James could offer us a lot of energy on the wing. It will all be taken into consideration. We’ll see what the health of the squad is next week and make decisions after that.”

Gibson-Park’s quality and impact off the bench is undoubted but can Leinster really afford to leave Lowe out in favour of a reserve scrum-half? Sunday showed there is a way around omitting him.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie