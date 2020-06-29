James Lowe confirms new Leinster contract is a three-year deal

LEINSTER WING JAMES Lowe has confirmed that his new contract with the province is a three-year deal that will keep him in Ireland until 2023 at least.

Last week, Leinster announced that Lowe was one of 28 players to pen new senior contracts with the province.

While Leinster have a policy of not publicly announcing the length of any contracts, Lowe has now confirmed on Twitter that his is a three-year agreement.

Lowe has signed on for three more years. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Lowe qualifies to play for Ireland at the start of November, when he will have completed three years of residency in the country. It is expected that he will immediately be part of Ireland boss Andy Farrell’s plans.

Speaking last year, Lowe said it would be “a privilege” to play for Ireland, while admitting that the old three-year residency was “stupid” and “weird.”

The 27-year-old has had a major impact with Leinster since joining from the Chiefs and Tasman in 2017. Lowe has scored 27 tries in his 43 starts for the province so far.

He is currently back in New Zealand “for personal reasons,” according to Leinster, meaning he has missed the start of pre-season.

Last week, Devin Toner confirmed that he has signed a one-year deal with Leinster, while Josh van der Flier has signed a two-year contract.