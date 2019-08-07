This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Out-of-favour Ireland midfielder McCarthy on the verge of Crystal Palace move

The 28-year-old is set to leave the Toffees after six years at Goodison Park.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 1:50 PM
McCarthy during a pre-season friendly for Everton.
Image: Martin Rickett
McCarthy during a pre-season friendly for Everton.
Image: Martin Rickett

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McCarthy is expected to join Crystal Palace from Everton.

The Scottish-born midfielder, who signed for the Toffees from Wigan Athletic in 2013, has been out of favour at Goodison Park for the last couple of years due to a host of injuries — including a broken leg suffered in January 2018.  

As Thursday’s transfer deadline draws closer, a £70 million bid plus McCarthy, and Cenk Tosun was this week rejected by the Eagles.

Despite Palace’s reluctance to entertain the inclusion of players in any deal for Zaha at this stage, Roy Hodgson’s side have agreed a separate £8m deal to take McCarthy to Selhurst Park.

The 28-year-old, capped 41 times by the Boys in Green, is due to undergo a medical today and will sign a three-year contract with the London club.

The42 Team

