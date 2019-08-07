Out-of-favour Ireland midfielder McCarthy on the verge of Crystal Palace move

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McCarthy is expected to join Crystal Palace from Everton.

The Scottish-born midfielder, who signed for the Toffees from Wigan Athletic in 2013, has been out of favour at Goodison Park for the last couple of years due to a host of injuries — including a broken leg suffered in January 2018.

As Thursday’s transfer deadline draws closer, a £70 million bid plus McCarthy, and Cenk Tosun was this week rejected by the Eagles.

Despite Palace’s reluctance to entertain the inclusion of players in any deal for Zaha at this stage, Roy Hodgson’s side have agreed a separate £8m deal to take McCarthy to Selhurst Park.

The 28-year-old, capped 41 times by the Boys in Green, is due to undergo a medical today and will sign a three-year contract with the London club.