Tuesday 23 April, 2019
'First time in my life' - Liverpool's Milner will be supporting Man United tomorrow night

The former Man City midfielder has admitted he won’t watch Wednesday’s Manchester derby, however.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 9:52 AM
1 hour ago 2,987 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4602782
James Milner facing Man United's Victor Lindelof earlier this season.
Image: Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport
James Milner facing Man United's Victor Lindelof earlier this season.
James Milner facing Man United's Victor Lindelof earlier this season.
Image: Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER JAMES Milner will be supporting Manchester United for the first time, but he will avoid watching their clash against Man City.

Wednesday’s Manchester derby shapes as being vital in the Premier League title race, with Jurgen Klopp’s men two points clear at the top but City holding a game in hand.

Milner, a former Man City and Leeds United midfielder, said he would be hoping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men can earn a result at Old Trafford. 

“First time in my life,” he said. “But I won’t be watching. It’s a bit of a waste of energy, willing the ball in the other goal.

I can’t do anything about it. I’ll maybe put my phone away for a few hours and check it after. I’ve no idea what I’ll do, maybe go out for some food.”

With three games left, Liverpool are up to 88 points and could finish the campaign with 97 but still not win a first league title since 1990.

While Liverpool have matches against Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Wolves left, Manchester City will meet Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion after the derby.

“There’s three games left after that [derby]. People think United is a challenge, but it’s not the only one,” Milner said.

“It’s an old cliche, but the Premier League is tough – whoever you play, teams battling at the bottom.”

