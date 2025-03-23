James Naughton scores sensational 4-12 as Limerick join Wexford in Division 4 decider

Allianz Football League Division 4

Limerick 4-24 Waterford 1-17

Longford 1-10 Wexford 2-18

Tipperary 0-12 Wicklow 0-21

London 1-17 Carlow 1-18

JAMES NAUGHTON SCORED a sensational 4-12 to fire Limerick to promotion and into a place in next week’s Allianz Football League Division 4 final.

Naughton ran riot against Waterford in Rathkeale, scoring a brilliant 4-3 from play along with seven frees and a two-point free as the Treaty racked up a 16-point win.

They’ll take on Wexford in Croke Park next weekend after John Hegarty’s already-promoted side made it a perfect seven wins from seven and completed their 100% campaign with an 11-point win in Longford.

Wicklow started the final day knowing that they needed a win in Tipperary to keep their slim promotion hopes aside, and they upheld their part of the bargain with a nine-point victory, though it wasn’t enough to overtake Limerick in second.

Meanwhile in Ruislip, Conor Doyle scored six minutes from time to Carlow a 1-18 to 1-17 win over London — a result which sees Carlow move up to fourth in the final standings and earn a place among the third seeds in the Tailteann Cup.

Updated 3.33pm: An earlier version of this article’s subheading incorrectly stated that Wexford beat Tipperary on Sunday; Wexford beat Longford.