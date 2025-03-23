JAMES NAUGHTON SCORED a sensational 4-12 to fire Limerick to promotion and into a place in next week’s Allianz Football League Division 4 final.
Advertisement
Naughton ran riot against Waterford in Rathkeale, scoring a brilliant 4-3 from play along with seven frees and a two-point free as the Treaty racked up a 16-point win.
They’ll take on Wexford in Croke Park next weekend after John Hegarty’s already-promoted side made it a perfect seven wins from seven and completed their 100% campaign with an 11-point win in Longford.
Wicklow started the final day knowing that they needed a win in Tipperary to keep their slim promotion hopes aside, and they upheld their part of the bargain with a nine-point victory, though it wasn’t enough to overtake Limerick in second.
Meanwhile in Ruislip, Conor Doyle scored six minutes from time to Carlow a 1-18 to 1-17 win over London — a result which sees Carlow move up to fourth in the final standings and earn a place among the third seeds in the Tailteann Cup.
Updated 3.33pm: An earlier version of this article’s subheading incorrectly stated that Wexford beat Tipperary on Sunday; Wexford beat Longford.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
James Naughton scores sensational 4-12 as Limerick join Wexford in Division 4 decider
Allianz Football League Division 4
JAMES NAUGHTON SCORED a sensational 4-12 to fire Limerick to promotion and into a place in next week’s Allianz Football League Division 4 final.
Naughton ran riot against Waterford in Rathkeale, scoring a brilliant 4-3 from play along with seven frees and a two-point free as the Treaty racked up a 16-point win.
They’ll take on Wexford in Croke Park next weekend after John Hegarty’s already-promoted side made it a perfect seven wins from seven and completed their 100% campaign with an 11-point win in Longford.
Wicklow started the final day knowing that they needed a win in Tipperary to keep their slim promotion hopes aside, and they upheld their part of the bargain with a nine-point victory, though it wasn’t enough to overtake Limerick in second.
Meanwhile in Ruislip, Conor Doyle scored six minutes from time to Carlow a 1-18 to 1-17 win over London — a result which sees Carlow move up to fourth in the final standings and earn a place among the third seeds in the Tailteann Cup.
Updated 3.33pm: An earlier version of this article’s subheading incorrectly stated that Wexford beat Tipperary on Sunday; Wexford beat Longford.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Division 4 Round-up GAA Gaelic Football James Naughton Limerick GAA