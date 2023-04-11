James Ryan signs 2-year IRFU contract extension

JAMES RYAN HAS signed a two-year extension to his IRFU central contract.

The extension sees the Ireland and Leinster second row signed up to the end of the 2024/25 season.

Ryan, who has been capped 53 times at Test level, is enjoying a strong run of form and played every minute in this year’s Six Nations as Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad stormed to Grand Slam success.

The 26-year-old made his international debut against the USA in 2017 and has become a central figure in the Ireland leadership group, captaining the side seven times – including against Italy earlier this year.

At club level, Ryan has represented Leinster 71 times, winning one Champions Cup (2018) and four league titles (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021).

“The ambition of Leinster and Ireland to improve each day and win trophies is one of the reasons why it is so enjoyable to be part of these squads,” Ryan said.

“There is also a great camaraderie and competitive edge in both squads. I have also been fortunate to captain my country over the past couple of seasons which has been an incredibly proud moment for me and my family.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: ”James has established himself as a world class lock and is developing as a strong leader within the national squad and with his province.

“He has achieved a lot already in his career but at just 26 years of age he continues to develop his game and will be a force for Ireland and Leinster for years to come.”

