Ryan and the Irish pack ready themselves for battle with les Bleus

IT MEANS MORE competition for places in the pack, but James Ryan welcomed the return of Joe McCarthy and the arrival of Edwin Edogbo into Ireland camp.

McCarthy was absent for the November Tests due to a foot injury and he was missed. Edogbo was also ruled out of that campaign with a head injury, meaning his debut for Ireland has been delayed.

McCarthy and Edogbo are two big, heavy, powerful locks. They’re the kind of players that can prove invaluable against teams like France, who have some massive men of their own.

And those two tighthead locks give Ireland a better balance in the profile of the players they can call on up front.

“There’s so much competition now in the second row, in the back five really,” said Ryan at Ireland camp in Portugal ahead of their departure for Paris today.

“There’s great variety there in terms of the different athletes we have. Obviously, you’ve got someone like Joe or Edwin who are unbelievably powerful players.

“Then someone like a Tadhg Beirne, who’s almost like a back row the way he plays as well. I think we all complement each other pretty well.

“The competition hopefully can be a great thing for us and keep pushing all of us on.”

France look to use their size and power to maximum effect in the scrum and maul, the latter of which was perhaps the biggest strength in their game last November.

“France are driving more than any other team in the world at the moment,” says Ryan. “That lineout drive and the scrum is a huge part of their DNA and probably something that gives them a lot of belief.

“So it’s a big challenge for us as well up front in terms of the set-piece. We’re unbelievably excited about that too.”

Once les Bleus get momentum, they’re difficult to stop.

So a key part of the Irish maul defence may be in the air at the lineout, trying to stop the attack at source. The challenge there is that France are crafty with their late switches of players in the lineouts, as well as using ‘insert’ lifters from the receiver position.

“They do have a lot of variety in their lineout attack,” says Ryan.

“For us, it’s making sure that we do our homework on them and we have a clear plan. But also, you don’t want to overthink it and overdo it either. We’ve got to get our own principles right and make sure that we don’t move too far away from that as well.

“Their lineout was a strength for them last year. I think they won 95 to 100% of lineout ball. It’s a big part of their game and it was definitely a strength of theirs last year.”

On the Irish throw, Charles Ollivon will be the key danger but France have a few other forwards who will look to compete in the air.

They’ll put major pressure on Ireland’s lineout, which has had some difficult days in recent times.

“It probably makes it more difficult to win the ball,” says Ryan of the French lineout defence.

“Usually, they tend to pick a big lock in the second row as well, Meafou or someone like that, but the set-piece will be a huge part of the game this week.

“Going away from home, scrum and lineout, France will probably fancy themselves there, so we’ve got to make sure that we’re all over that part of the game this week.”

Ryan also stressed the need for the Irish forwards to be ultra-focused in defence around the pitch.

With Antoine Dupont back to snipe around the fringes of rucks and the rest of their array of dangers, France are a handful to defend against.

Yet Ryan is keen for Ireland not to be bogged down by all of that. He wants this Ireland team to go on the offensive at Stade de France on Thursday night.

“The atmosphere is a little bit different,” he says. “It’s a bit of a step up, certainly the noise levels. I remember we played there a few years ago and there were a couple of issues in terms of communication, guys not hearing things. Just because it’s a little bit different, the noise is huge.

“It probably falls back on that focus and concentration piece. Making sure that you’re unbelievably present so we can do our job there. On an occasion like this, you can be inward and let it get to you, or you can see it as an opportunity and something to get excited about.

“I think that’s the main thing to get across to some of the young guys. You need to attack games like this. So hopefully we can do that.”