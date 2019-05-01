This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryan one of four nominees announced for prestigious Irish Player of the Year award

James Ryan, Jack Carty, Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne all got the nod.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 1 May 2019, 11:44 AM
1 hour ago 2,992 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4614359
Peter O'Mahony and James Ryan are up for award.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Peter O'Mahony and James Ryan are up for award.
Peter O'Mahony and James Ryan are up for award.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

FOUR IRISH INTERNATIONALS — James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Carty — have all been nominated and will battle it out for the 2019 Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award.

O’Mahony and Beirne come as Munster’s representatives on the shortlist for the prestigious accolade while Ryan and Carty fly the flag for Leinster and Connacht respectively.

22-year-old James Ryan has excelled for both country and province this year, establishing himself as one of the best second rows in the world, while O’Mahony has been immense in the green jersey and in leading Munster to the Champions Cup final.

Likewise, Beirne and Carty’s stars continue to rise with the former enjoying a brilliant season with the southern province and a first Ireland cap, and the latter becoming Connacht’s record points scorer after also making his international debut.

“It’s an honour to be nominated by my fellow players for the 2019 Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award,” Ryan said. “Pete, Tadgh and Jack have all enjoyed excellent campaigns and it has been a pleasure to share time with them in Irish camp.

“We have had some fantastic moments this year including that unforgettable win over the All Blacks in Dublin, but we have also learned many lessons along the way.

“It’s important to recognise and celebrate achievement but we’re also looking forward to some important games in our season still to come.”

Ryan has also been nominated for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year Award alongside Leinster’s Jordan Larmour and Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale, in a repeat of last year’s shortlist line-up.

Larmour, Stockdale and Keith Earls will contest the Volkswagen Try of the Year Award.

Elinor Snowsill with Ciara Griffin Ciara Griffin on the run during the Six Nations. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Elsewhere, Anna Caplice, Eimear Considine and XV captain Ciara Griffin have been nominated for the BNY Mellon Women’s XV Player of the Year 2019, as voted by the players.

Kerry native Louise Galvin joins previous winners Lucy Mulhall (2018) and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (2016 and 2017) on the shortlist for the iZest Women’s 7s Player of the Year, while Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Adam Leavy got head-to-head for the AIB Men’s 7s Player of the Year.

Retiring Ulster star Darren Cave and Leinster duo Rhys Ruddock and James Tracy have also been put forward by their peers for the Vodafone Medal for Excellence — an award to the individual who has shown exceptional commitment to the game of rugby both on and off the field. 

The Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards will take place on Wednesday, 15 May, at the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie