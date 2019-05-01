Ryan one of four nominees announced for prestigious Irish Player of the Year award

Peter O'Mahony and James Ryan are up for award.

FOUR IRISH INTERNATIONALS — James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Carty — have all been nominated and will battle it out for the 2019 Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award.

O’Mahony and Beirne come as Munster’s representatives on the shortlist for the prestigious accolade while Ryan and Carty fly the flag for Leinster and Connacht respectively.

22-year-old James Ryan has excelled for both country and province this year, establishing himself as one of the best second rows in the world, while O’Mahony has been immense in the green jersey and in leading Munster to the Champions Cup final.

Likewise, Beirne and Carty’s stars continue to rise with the former enjoying a brilliant season with the southern province and a first Ireland cap, and the latter becoming Connacht’s record points scorer after also making his international debut.

“It’s an honour to be nominated by my fellow players for the 2019 Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award,” Ryan said. “Pete, Tadgh and Jack have all enjoyed excellent campaigns and it has been a pleasure to share time with them in Irish camp.

“We have had some fantastic moments this year including that unforgettable win over the All Blacks in Dublin, but we have also learned many lessons along the way.

“It’s important to recognise and celebrate achievement but we’re also looking forward to some important games in our season still to come.”

Ryan has also been nominated for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year Award alongside Leinster’s Jordan Larmour and Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale, in a repeat of last year’s shortlist line-up.

Larmour, Stockdale and Keith Earls will contest the Volkswagen Try of the Year Award.

Ciara Griffin on the run during the Six Nations. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Elsewhere, Anna Caplice, Eimear Considine and XV captain Ciara Griffin have been nominated for the BNY Mellon Women’s XV Player of the Year 2019, as voted by the players.

Kerry native Louise Galvin joins previous winners Lucy Mulhall (2018) and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (2016 and 2017) on the shortlist for the iZest Women’s 7s Player of the Year, while Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Adam Leavy got head-to-head for the AIB Men’s 7s Player of the Year.

Retiring Ulster star Darren Cave and Leinster duo Rhys Ruddock and James Tracy have also been put forward by their peers for the Vodafone Medal for Excellence — an award to the individual who has shown exceptional commitment to the game of rugby both on and off the field.

The Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards will take place on Wednesday, 15 May, at the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge.

