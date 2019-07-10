This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Cup-winning Springbok James Small dies aged 50

The former wing suffered a suspected heart attack.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 1:50 PM
8 minutes ago 586 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4718770
Small and Jonah Lomu after the 1995 World Cup final.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Small and Jonah Lomu after the 1995 World Cup final.
Small and Jonah Lomu after the 1995 World Cup final.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER SPRINGBOK JAMES Small, a member of South Africa’s 1995 World Cup-winning side, has passed away suddenly at the age of 50.

South Africa Rugby has today confirmed Small was rushed to hospital in Johannesburg on Tuesday night after suffering from a suspected heart attack. 

The former wing made his Springboks debut against New Zealand in 1992, before going on to play in 47 Tests for South Africa.

Small scored 20 Test tries, with the last of those in his final match in the Green and Gold, against Scotland — a try which, at that stage, broke Danie Gerber’s Test record to become South Africa’s leading try-scorer.

He started the 1995 World Cup final against the All Blacks and helped the host nation keep Jonah Lomu, who had scored four tries in New Zealand’s semi-final win over England, scoreless.

Small represented the Lions, Sharks and Western Province at club level during his career.

Rugby Union - International Test - England v South Africa Small won 47 Test caps. Source: EMPICS Sport

“James, as a member of the triumphant Rugby World Cup squad from 1995, will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the South African public and we were devastated to hear of his passing,” SA Rugby president, Mark Alexander, said. 

“He always played with the type of passion and courage that encapsulate what Springbok rugby stands for, and he lived his life in the same way.

“At 50 years old, James Small died too young. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this very sad time.”

Small is the third member of South Africa’s 1995 squad to pass away, following Ruben Kruger in 2010 and Joost van der Westhuizen in 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie