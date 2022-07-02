Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Advertisement

James Tarkowski completes free transfer switch to Everton

The 29-year-old’s arrival had been anticipated after his Burnley contract expired earlier this week.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 2:10 PM
29 minutes ago 699 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5806065
James Tarkowski has signed for Everton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
James Tarkowski has signed for Everton.
James Tarkowski has signed for Everton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERTON HAVE MADE their first signing of the summer with former Burnley defender James Tarkowski joining on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old’s arrival had been anticipated after his contract at Turf Moor expired on Thursday, and he has now signed a four-year deal at Goodison Park.

“I’m excited to have joined Everton,” said the twice-capped England defender. “It’s a massive club. I’m really looking forward to the years ahead and I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given.”

Everton, who have posted cumulative losses of more than £370million over the last three financial years, have needed to wait to begin their summer transfer business, but brought in vital funds with the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham earlier this week.

In Tarkowski, they have landed a defender who formed a strong partnership with Ben Mee during his six seasons at Burnley, where he made 194 Premier League appearances after signing from Brentford.

Though he could not avoid the drop with the Clarets last term, Tarkowski ranked first in the Premier League for both clearances and shots blocked, and was second for aerial duels won.

Frank Lampard will hope Tarkowski can now help fix an Everton defence that conceded the fifth-highest number of goals last term as the Toffees found themselves in a relegation battle until the final week of the season.

“I think the manager (Lampard) recognised my strengths, saw how I could fit into his system and hopefully improve the team,” Tarkowski added. “He also saw my character and leadership skills – that what I can bring to a group will be good and positive.

“First and foremost, I’m a defender. That part of my game is something I’ve really worked on the past few years to become the best defender possible.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“I want to bring that to the team, but I also feel like I’m a good football player. I can move the ball well, I can pass, I can attack the ball in the other box, so I feel like I’ve got myself in a good place to be successful at a club like Everton.”

Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “We are delighted to welcome a player of James’ quality to Everton and believe he will be an excellent addition to our squad.

“The statistics show that James has consistently been one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders in recent years. Added to his playing attributes, his excellent leadership skills and experience will be a huge benefit, too.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie