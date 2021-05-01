BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 1 May 2021
Advertisement

Tennyson suffers shock first-round stoppage defeat to Straffon

The Belfast puncher was outgunned and halted by the unheralded Mexican, who transformed his career in just over two minutes.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 1 May 2021, 7:04 PM
31 minutes ago 1,121 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5426214
Belfast's James Tennyson.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO
Belfast's James Tennyson.
Belfast's James Tennyson.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

JAMES TENNYSON WAS sensationally stopped by unheralded Mexican Jovanni Straffon inside a round of their lightweight contest at the Manchester Arena on Saturday evening.

The world title-chasing Belfast man was fortunate to be allowed to continue after a knockdown but, having barely regained his senses, was halted on his feet against the ropes by mystery man Straffon who lived up to his ring moniker ‘Impacto’ and transformed his career in just over two minutes.

Both fighters tore into each other from the off in a round of extraordinary action, standing toe to toe and trading thudding blows to body and head.

Tennyson was wobbled by a sweeping left hook amid the exchanges and his corner could be heard telling him to pace himself, but the die had already been cast. Straffon forced another phone booth flurry and a short right hook-left hook combination caused Tennyson to fall backwards onto the canvas.

It was evident as soon as he hit the floor that the fight was ostensibly over; Tennyson’s equilibrium was gone and he did extraordinarily well to make it back to his feet by the count of eight.

The fight probably should have been stopped even then but heavy favourite Tennyson was given the benefit of the doubt to continue. Straffon, though, took only a few more seconds to force the finish, unleashing a barrage on his Irish opponent who was spared as he got pummeled against the ropes.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’ve been through a lot in my life and he’s not tougher than my life,” Straffon said via a translator post-fight, seemingly referring to his verbal back-and-forth with Tennyson about ‘toughness’ which played out in the media during the week.

“I was more than confident that I’d do what I just did.”

Straffon [24-3-1, 17KOs] will now take Tennyson’s place at the precipice of world-title contention, while the 27-year-old Belfast man [28-4, 24KOs] faces a significant rebuild if he is to succeed in his long pursuit of world honours.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie