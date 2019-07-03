Former Man United striker Wilson joins Scottish club after Old Trafford exit

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED striker James Wilson has signed for Scottish side Aberdeen on a two-year deal, having spent last season on loan at Pittodrie.

Wilson, who scored four goals for Aberdeen last term, has put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract with the club following his Old Trafford exit.

The 23-year-old came up through Man United’s youth system and, despite scoring twice on senior debut against Hull City in May 2014, found first-team opportunities difficult to come by.

Wilson, an England U21 international, had loan spells with Brighton, Derby County and Sheffield United before linking up with Aberdeen last year, with whom he will now hope to revive his senior career in the Scottish Premiership.

“I’m delighted to have James back. He is a young player who has had to deal with a lot in a short space of time, but he’s got his whole career ahead of him,” Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said.

“We feel that he showed glimpses towards the end of last season how effective a player he can be and what a positive impact he can have on the team. We want to try and build on that now that he is an Aberdeen player and not a Manchester United player.”

