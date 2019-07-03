This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Man United striker Wilson joins Scottish club after Old Trafford exit

The 23-year-old has signed for Aberdeen after spending last season on loan at Pittodrie.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,357 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4709101
Wilson celebrates scoring on his Premier League debut against Hull in 2014.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Wilson celebrates scoring on his Premier League debut against Hull in 2014.
Wilson celebrates scoring on his Premier League debut against Hull in 2014.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED striker James Wilson has signed for Scottish side Aberdeen on a two-year deal, having spent last season on loan at Pittodrie.

Wilson, who scored four goals for Aberdeen last term, has put pen-to-paper on a permanent contract with the club following his Old Trafford exit. 

The 23-year-old came up through Man United’s youth system and, despite scoring twice on senior debut against Hull City in May 2014, found first-team opportunities difficult to come by. 

Wilson, an England U21 international, had loan spells with Brighton, Derby County and Sheffield United before linking up with Aberdeen last year, with whom he will now hope to revive his senior career in the Scottish Premiership. 

“I’m delighted to have James back. He is a young player who has had to deal with a lot in a short space of time, but he’s got his whole career ahead of him,” Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said.

“We feel that he showed glimpses towards the end of last season how effective a player he can be and what a positive impact he can have on the team. We want to try and build on that now that he is an Aberdeen player and not a Manchester United player.”

