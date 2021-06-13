First-half display 'wasn't good enough' but Ireland ready to put things right in Reykjavik

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s Jamie Finn is hopeful that the confidence taken from their second-half performance against Iceland will be manifested from the outset when the two teams meet again this week.

Heather Payne and Amber Barrett both scored for Vera Pauw’s side in Reykjavik on Friday, but the Girls in Green were condemned to a sixth consecutive defeat after the hosts had taken a 3-0 lead into the interval.

“I think we all realise that the first half wasn’t good enough. We will assess that and obviously make improvements as we see fit,” Finn said this afternoon when reflecting on the 3-2 loss to a team ranked 17th in the world.

“In the second half I think we showed what we can do. We can put it up to teams like Iceland and we can make those improvements. It’s about assessing why it went like that and we can just improve and go from there to make it right again in the next game.”

A much-improved Ireland pulled a goal back through Payne with just five minutes of the second half on the clock, with Barrett scoring in stoppage time via a neat finish.

Ireland, who are 34th in the Fifa rankings, will bid for a better outcome in the Icelandic capital on Tuesday evening, as they continue their preparations for their opening World Cup qualifier away to Georgia in September.

“It’s always good when you react to a first-half performance with a second half like the one we had,” said Finn, who won her fourth Ireland cap at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium.

“We came out and we knew we were better than that. We showed that by scoring the two goals and we could have scored more, because we created a lot of chances. We just kind of need to have that mentality of starting the game like that, having the confidence and belief that we can put it up to these teams.”

Finn was the only current Women’s National League player in Ireland’s starting line-up on Friday, although Cork City’s Eabha O’Mahony added to the home-based representation by replacing Niamh Farrelly at half-time.

Finn on duty with Shelbourne against DLR Waves. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Having been named Player of the Match for her performance against Denmark in April, Finn showed her versatility by lining out in a right-wing-back role against Iceland.

“Playing for Ireland is a dream for me and I’m always proud to wear the green jersey,” the Shelbourne midfielder said. “I had a few years when I didn’t get to senior level but obviously Vera believes in me and I’m grateful for that and for the chance to play.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“International football at senior level is always a step-up, but I think I just have to adapt to that and give the best I can. Obviously playing in the wing-back position is a change as well, but I know my role and I’ll always give 100%, whether it’s playing for my club or country.

“I’ll play wherever the manager needs me, I’ll play in any position. That’s the type of player I am. I’ll just get stuck in, do my work and that’s it.”

While Finn insists that she isn’t looking too far beyond her commitments with Ireland and Shels, the opportunity to put herself in the shop window for a full-time career abroad is something that the 23-year-old Dubliner is cognisant of.

She said: “I’ve always had the dream and ambition to play professional football and hopefully that will come true one day. Right now I’m just focusing on these games, but if that comes in the near future then that would be great.”