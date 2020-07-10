This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jamie George signs long-term contract during 'exciting period' for Saracens

The England hooker is the latest player to commit to Saracens, who have been relegated to the Championship.

By Press Association Friday 10 Jul 2020, 10:45 PM
Saracens hooker Jamie George.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ENGLAND HOOKER JAMIE George has signed a new long-term deal with Saracens, the club have announced.

George is the latest player to commit himself to Saracens, who have been relegated to the Championship for repeated salary cap breaches.

“Saracens are delighted to announce hooker Jamie George has penned a long-term contract extension,” the club said. “The 29-year-old has played 226 times for his boyhood club since his debut in 2009 and has committed to the club until 2023.”

George, who progressed through Saracens’ academy alongside fellow England players Owen Farrell and George Kruis, has won five Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups with the London club.

George said: “I couldn’t be happier to have signed for a few more years. I well and truly believe Saracens is my home and the way the club have looked after me over the past 10 to 12 years has been unbelievable. Another big reason for me signing is the group we’ve still got at the club. We’re a stronger group than we’ve ever been.

“This is probably the most exciting period I’ve ever been involved in with Saracens in terms of the regeneration, the rebuilding structure, people going out on loan and coming back and the challenge of playing next season in the Championship.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “It is difficult to put into words the impact that Jamie has had on our club. Early in his career he showed great patience and a willingness to learn and it has been a privilege to witness him develop into the outstanding player and leader he now is.”

Scotland international Sean Maitland, Dom Morris, Ralph Adams-Hale and Manu Vunipola, the cousin of Billy and Mako, all extended their deals with the club this week.

Saracens, the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions, will be relegated from the top flight at the end of this campaign for breaching the salary cap regulations for three seasons. The club, deducted 105 points and fined £5.4million, will compete in the second-tier Championship next season.

