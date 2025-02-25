Ireland international McGrath signs pre-contract agreement with Hibernian

IRELAND MIDFIELDER JAMIE McGrath has signed a pre-contract agreement with Scottish side Hibernian.

The 28-year-old is set to make the switch from Aberdeen this summer, signing a four-year deal that will keep him at Hibernian until the summer of 2029.

The Meath native has scored four goals in the league this season for an Aberdeen side that are currently third in the table and play Celtic tonight.

McGrath’s Scottish Premiership career has also seen him enjoy spells with St Mirren and Dundee United, while he also featured for English club Wigan Athletic.

He first emerged in the League of Ireland for St Patrick’s Athletic, before starring for Dundalk, where he won two Premier Division titles.

He has won 13 caps for the Ireland senior team and will join a Hibernian side that are currently fifth in the Scottish Premiership, having defeated Celtic 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Easter Road.

Hibernian head coach David Gray commented: “We’re delighted to have agreed a pre-contract with Jamie. He’s a player that we’ve admired for some time.

“He’s a creative player that will add extra quality in our midfield and in the final third.

“It’s clear to everyone that he’s been a stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership over the last few years, and his experience and character will add to our dressing room.

“We all look forward to working with Jamie in the summer.”